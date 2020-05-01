Here’s Where You Can Grab Gabrielle Union’s Leopard Look

Gabrielle Union’s quarantine slay has brightened our Instagram feed. From printed suits to knit dresses, the actress has pulled out all of her cozy selects for this pandemic. There has been back and forth about how one should truly dress during this time with all things considered, and truthfully, there are no rules. The key is to wear whatever makes you comfortable, and this week Union chose an animal print maxi dress to twirl in.

On her personal Instagram, the actress posed in a New York & Company leopard ensemble from her latest collection with the brand. And of course, Baby Kaavia was right on her hip with a coordinating fit. Union and the chic work wear conglomerate have released a number of collections together, which she can be seen posed in chic selects from past releases throughout photos on social media.

This dress screams resort and is perfect for Spring vacations, but considering all plans are on hold for the time being this ultimately doubled as a loungewear piece for Union. Priced at $69.96 the strapless get-up can be purchased at nyandcompany.com.