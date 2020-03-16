Throughout the years, Instagram has become a one stop shop. Most recently, the social media platform has made it easier for brands to sell their clothes on the app by allowing users to purchase directly from a post. This was of course, after black women dominated the space by expanding their businesses on Instagram through fun social media campaigns, gifting, and other brand developing tactics. Despite the monetizing from Instagram, there are boutiques lead by black women that have still managed to remain on top without a heavy institutional backing behind them.

These businesswomen have all developed their own aesthetic, which has helped them to garner thousands of followers on Instagram. Whether it is clothing or accessories, each of these women offer a wide range of trendy pieces and accessories. Social media users know that Instagram is currently one of the greatest places to explore different fashion trends, so if you desire unique items and clothing stores aren’t fulfilling your needs, head over to their sites and check them out.

Heather Sanders / Sorella

Heather Sanders is a boss mom of two and the CEO and co-founder of Sorella. Those that live on the West Coast or have the chance to visit can shop her store located on Melrose Avenue, but her clothing can be purchased online. Sanders is also known for her #GirlsTour campaign and movement, which was created to promote and encourage strong, fearless and independent women of all ages.

Milan Harris / MilanoDiRouge

Through 7 years of consistent promotion and a flagship store in Philly, Milan Harris is here to stay. Her brand, MilanoDiRouge has notably become one of the more popular boutiques on Instagram as celebrities such as Cardi B, Meek Mill, and Monica Brown have been spotted wearing pieces. Harris is a prime example of what hard work and dedication can bring you. She offers pieces for both men and women and her clothing consists of dresses, sweatsuits, t-shirts, and accessories.

Anaya Roderick / Nayavista

Anaya Roderick is a style maven, influencer and the owner of her very own boutique, Nayavista. Roderick’s brand offers jewelry, handbags, sunglasses, and hair extensions. While she is passionate about fashion, she has also created a space for her supporters to feel comfortable coming to her for advice and she continuously feeds her timeline with positivity through her Youtube channel and podcast.

Mina Bentley / Minaa Monroe

Mina Bentley and her hubby are #blacklovegoals on Instagram. Bentley is the ultimate style inspo as she exudes confidence through every post. Most of her looks are accessible due to several pieces she wears being shop-able on her website. She offers everything from vintage tops, distressed jeans, matching sets, jumpsuits, and dresses.

Ciera Rogers / Babes and Felines

Ciera Rogers is the CEO and creator of the size-inclusive company, Babes and Felines. In 2013, the Houston native launched Babes and Felines due to the lack of figure-hugging clothing for curvy women. The collection focuses on stretchy, adaptable materials to conform to various body types. Outlets like Black Enterprise, Galore, and New York Post have deemed Rogers as the designer to watch.

Tawana Morris / House of Chic LA

Tawana Morris is a stylish mastermind and owner of the online boutique, House of Chic LA. Morris revealed that she launched her boutique because she promised herself that she would be successful going into her thirties. While her fashion sense may have helped her build a solid following, her authenticity, tenacity, and passion for all things beauty and style made her an inspiration to women of all ages.

Nichole Lynel / ShopNicholeLynel

Nichole Lynel is a model turned businesswoman. In under two years, Lynel built her very own multi-million dollar online boutique, ShopNicholeLynel. Along with her boutique, Lynel has decided to pass on all of the knowledge she has accumulated by creating a ‘Boss Chic 101’ course. The signature event travels across the nation equipping the next generation of women entrepreneurs.

Shayla Janel / Random and Chic

Random and Chic was founded by freelance stylist, style blogger and fashion activist, Shayla Janel Hill. Hill has created an aesthetic on Instagram by posting photos that only her outfit and cut out her face. Her boutique can be compared to an online thift store that offers bold vintage clothing, shoes and accessories.