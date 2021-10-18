Courtesy of Brand

ShoeDazzle has teamed up with renowned singer, songwriter, producer and dancer Tinashe. And together, they’ve created a fall-focused collection consisting of 14 pairs of shoes. As a woman of many talents, Tinashe wears many different hats and shoes — with this collection, she presents a great variety of styles fitting for the various occasions that arise in a woman’s life.

Working with ShoeDazzle, a top destination for shoe addicts and style fanatics, provides the perfect opportunity for customers to get a taste of Tinashe’s style at an accessible cost. The “2 On” singer is guaranteeing quality through prioritizing comfort and function, but still making sure you can make a fashion statement.

The collection includes lug boots, knee-high heels and boots, stilettos and much more. Each piece is so good, but the mocha toned knee-highs, in particular, are a certified staple for the fall season. For Tinashe, who is currently in the middle of a music tour, she’s always in need of a killer heel that is comfortable and stable enough to perform in. “A lot of the shoes I chose were selected because they were so optimal to be able to dance in and even if they are a higher heel, they have great ankle and calf support,” she tells ESSENCE. “There’s flat boots as well that give combat boot vibes that are super comfortable, but still give you that make a statement feel.” So, good news ladies: these heels were made for walking.

Fashion is supposed to be fun and it’s totally evident that Tinashe is reminding us of that with this collection. “I really like to use fashion to express my art more than anything else,” she says. “As soon as I get into character or express myself as an artist, I can really play with fashion in different ways.” In other words, activate those alter egos and live out your ultimate fashion fantasy.

Tinashe x ShoeDazzle Collection is available for purchase now on shoedazzle.com. We connected with the musician herself to learn more about her style and her collaboration with ShoeDazzle — read ahead.

ESSENCE: Do you have a go-to style or are you more of a dress to match my mood type of person?

Tinashe: I really like to use fashion to express my art more than anything else. My typical day to day outfit is very casual and very comfort first. And as soon as I get into character or express myself as an artist, I can really play with fashion in different ways.

ESSENCE: You are in the middle of a tour right now. What are the must-have shoes for you to bring on tour?

Tinashe: I have my performance boot, which is usually over the knee and what I wear for the first half of the show, and then my sneakers for the second half, so I can really dance and break it down.

ESSENCE: Heels or sneakers?

Tinashe: Sneakers

ESSENCE: Do you prioritize comfort or are you down with anything for the look?

Tinashe: Both! It just depends on where I’m at that day. Sometimes when I’m being creative, I need to be really comfortable and natural feeling. And the other side of me feels like I need to up it sometimes and wear something that gives me that wow moment.

ESSENCE: Could you see yourself performing in any of the shoes from the collection?

Tinashe: Absolutely! A lot of the shoes I chose were selected because they were so optimal to be able to dance in and even if they are a higher heel, they have great ankle and calf support. There’s flat boots as well that give combat boots vibes that are super comfortable, but still give you that make a statement feel.

ESSENCE: What do you wish to communicate with this ShoeDazzle collaboration?

Tinashe: I just really want to give something that speaks to a lot of different people because I have such a wide range of fans. The shoes feel effortlessly chic and I love that.