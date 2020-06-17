Photo: SHEIN

Global retailer SHEIN has stepped into a new territory, the online super store has launched its first ever premium collection. This is something that a few fast fashion brands have yet to explore however, SHEIN is leading the pack.

Featuring four key style categories SHEIN Premium includes City Lights, New Classic, Sweet Romance, and Party Mode. The new capsule collection highlights stylish everyday looks to carry you through summer and fall featuring pieces like coordinating suits and sets, structured trousers and shorts, feminine blouses, and flattering dresses in soft florals and muted tones. Accessories consist of bags, jewelry, footwear and sunglasses.

The brands bread and butter is usually providing trend-driven looks that are popularly worn throughout social media, however this new step in premium pieces could potentially be where the fashion industry is going –– even fast fashion. The collection offers eloquent refined essentials for the mod woman, yet still providing the accessible price point the brand is known to have.

SHEIN Premium runs from sizes 2-10 and ranges in price from $5 – $75. The brand’s latest collection can be purchased at SHEIN.com. Check out our favorite pieces below.