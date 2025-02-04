Dapper Dan, Sha’Carri Richardson, And Usher Announced As Members Of The Met Gala’s Host Committee

On Tuesday, the Metropolitan Museum of Art announced the host committee for the Met Gala.

The previously announced event co-chairs included designer and artist Pharrell, A$AP Rocky, F1 driver Lewis Hamilton, actor Colman Domingo, US Vogue editor-in-chief Anna Wintour, and honorary chair LeBron James. Each of these individuals will preside over the evening’s festivities. The annual fundraiser for the museum’s Costume Institute is slated to take place on May 5, 2025.

The Met is reviving the longstanding tradition of a host committee comprised of Black actors, actresses, filmmakers, musicians, and writers. The committee members include artist André 3000, author Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie, global athletes Simone Biles and Jonathan Owens, designer Grace Wales Bonner, painter Jordan Casteel, designer and fashion titan Dapper Dan, artist Doechii, actress Ayo Edebiri, the publishing legend Edward Enninful, playwright and multi-hyphenate Jeremy O. Harris, playwright Branden Jacobs-Jenkins, artist Rashid Johnson, Regina King, filmmaker Spike Lee and author Tonya Lewis Lee, actress Audra McDonald, artist Janelle Monáe, actor Jeremy Pope, global athletes Angel Reese and Sha’Carri Richardson, designer Olivier Rousteing, Afrobeats artist Tyla, R&B icon Usher, and the lauded artist Kara Walker.

Getty Images

“I’m beyond excited to stand with my fellow Host Committee members in supporting The Met and this year’s spring Costume Institute exhibition, celebrating the undeniable impact of Black creativity on fashion and culture for centuries,” Sha’Carri Richardson shared in a statement. “Our style isn’t just what we wear—it’s how we move, how we own our space, how we tell our story without saying a word. Fashion sets us apart, but it also brings us together—whether you’re shining on the track, commanding the stage, or just making the streets of New York your runway. On May 5, our light will continue shining on the power of style, and trust me, you don’t wanna miss it.”

Alongside the host committee, the dress code for the evening is titled “Tailored For You,” which is a nod to the exhibition’s focus Superfine: Tailoring Black Style. The exhibition will highlight the Black dandy figure. “The exhibition interprets dandyism as both an aesthetic and a strategy, using garments, paintings, prints, photographs, decorative arts, literary texts, and film to explore this cultural and historical phenomenon from the 18th century to today,” The Met shared in a statement. Superfine is organized into 12 sections, each of which represents a characteristic that defines dandy style: Ownership, Presence, Distinction, Disguise, Freedom, Champion, Respectability, Jook, Heritage, Beauty, Cool, and Cosmopolitanism.

Getty Images

“Superfine: Tailoring Black Style is our department’s first exhibition devoted to menswear in more than 20 years,” said Andrew Bolton, Curator in Charge at the Costume Institute, in a statement. “The show also reflects our ongoing commitment to diversifying our exhibitions in a way that is authentic to The Costume Institute. What makes it possible to translate Monica’s book Slaves to Fashion into an exhibition is our collection of high-style menswear, which serves as a foundation for imagining and realizing a sartorial history of Black dandyism,” Bolton added.

“I’m honored to be part of such a long-standing tradition with The Met. The theme this year is not only timely but also speaks to our rich culture that should always be widely celebrated,” Usher shared in a statement.

Notably, the exhibition and event sponsors include Louis Vuitton, Instagram, the Hobson/Lucas Family Foundation, Africa Fashion International, and the Perry Foundation with Condé Nast providing additional support.

The exhibition will be on view at the Metropolitan Museum of Art from May 10 through October 26.