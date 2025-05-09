Getty Images

Sergio Hudson truly made his mark at the 2025 Met Gala, dressing 18 standout guests who embodied the essence of high fashion with an edge only he can deliver. Usher and his wife, Jennifer Raymond, Keke Palmer, Tyla, Angel Reese, Kehlani, Quinta Brunson, Adrienne Warren, and Stevie Wonder are just a few of the names Hudson dressed (he also designed a custom pink suit for himself.) History and cultural pride were woven into every stitch. Every look reflected his signature aesthetic: bold sophistication grounded in timeless tailoring with a contemporary flair.

His designs have a magnetic quality that speaks to confidence, creativity, and a celebration of Black excellence. And let’s be honest, after dressing this powerhouse roster of talent, it’s clear that Hudson is exactly where he belongs: on the biggest fashion stage in the world, proving that his talent is not only deserved but absolutely undeniable.

Sergio Hudson’s red carpet roster spoke volumes, but the magic is in the details. Below, the designer opens up about channeling Black Dandyism, designing with intention, and why this year’s Met theme felt so personal.

Cindy Ord/MG25/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue

Regarding the Met Gala, what are the most important facets you’d like to come across as fans and guests at the Gala engage with Quinta Brunson and Adrienne Warren’s custom outfits especially given the expansive theme inspired by Monica L. Miller’s seminal book ‘Slaves to Fashion’

It’s really about the details that went into it. For me, that’s what Black Dandyism is about. It’s about looking and feeling your best, like getting ready for church on Sunday morning. For Quinta, we did a hand-embroidered pinstripe on the dress and jacket. For Adrienne, it was about [a] white silk satin-faced organza ruffle blouse with the black corseted cummerbund evening skirt, a simple and refined look.

TheStewartofNY/Getty Images

What is Black Dandyism to you?

Black Dandyism was a new term for me, but when I read Monica L. Miller’s book it felt very familiar. I grew up in the Church in the South and that’s basically what we did every Sunday and for special occasions. Dandyism is alive and well down there to this day. It’s about us showing who we are. We as Black people aren’t always able to express ourselves, so when we get into our private spaces that is our way to show personality and style.

Did you look to any key figures or sources of inspiration such as previous collections of yours when working on these two key looks?

Well, my recent Resort collection was very much about tailoring and using menswear and suiting codes for women, but that’s who we are as a brand generally. I also took a lot of inspiration from the 1930s and 1940s. Sammy Davis, Jr., Cab Calloway, and others of the time.

Courtesy of Sergio Hudson

Clean-cut suiting is an area of expertise for you? Do you believe this made it a bit easier to brainstorm around looks you’d like to execute for the Met Gala?

Absolutely. I felt very seen when I heard the theme. I operate from these principles already by putting women in ties and men’s shirts, so I was very much in my element.

For some designers, Met Gala prep takes months, can you walk me through how long the process took, and when you began designing?

We began in February right after New York Fashion Week. At that time we only had two clients confirmed to attend. It just kind of snowballed from there. We were working pretty much up until the final moment. I had a midnight fitting the night before [the] Met Gala.

Taylor Hill/Getty Images

Regarding the colors that you opted for, what led to the decision you opted to select for these two looks?

The color was just organic for me. Of course, when you think about dandy you think about a tuxedo and you think about black and white so there was a lot of that, but we wanted to incorporate color as well because that’s who we are as a brand.

Courtesy of Sergio Hudson

What are the key design codes you feel are being represented in the custom looks you’ve created?

Definitely the tailoring, that’s always in there. Also using color like in the looks I did for Jamie Singer Soros, John Imah, and my own look. Most of all I just want the people I dress to feel confident in what they are wearing and how they present themselves. That’s how I approach my private clients and this was the same.