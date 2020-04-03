Serena Williams’s S By Serena Launches Legendary Campaign

Photo: Courtesy of S by Serena

During these times, any sort of positive uplift on social media can make the days of quarantine go faster. And leave it to tennis superstar and business maven Serena Williams to put a smile on our faces. For the latest drop from her fashion label, S by Serena, Williams launched the “Legends” campaign, with the hopes of bolstering people and reminding them of their greatness.

The campaign kicked off this week, with Serena posting a video to Instagram while rocking a black Legendary Tee and giving a shout out to her her mom; she tagged her longtime agent, Jill, to continue the chain. “I wanted to reach out in this really crazy time—probably most of us have never experienced this before,” she says in the video. “It has nothing to do with fame and notoriety. There are legends all around us,” her caption reads.

Putting a different spin on the challenges that have taken over Instagram and TikTok, this campaign aims to carve out a positive space for people to remain connected while they safely social distance.

Photo: Courtesy of S by Serena

Priced between $42 and $46, the Legendary Tee comes in black or white and can be purchased at serenawilliams.com