Photo: Courtesy of Stuart Weitzman

Serena Williams is a jack of all trades. From her award winning tennis career to her fashion line, there is nothing she can’t do. Even in the midst of a pandemic, why Williams is obviously not participating in any tennis matches, she is using her fashion influence to help those in need. Just last month she announced her “Legends” campaign with her line S by Serena and today, her partnership with Stuart Weitzman was revealed.

Williams joins the luxury shoe company as a global spokeswoman where she will star as the face of the brand for multiple projects. To announce her latest partnership she stared in a Stuart Weitzman 2020 Campaign, which highlights women as pillars of hope and optimism for their communities. “I worked and finished this exciting project with Stuart Weitzman at the beginning of this year and now we can’t hold it in anymore,” Williams wrote on Instagram.

This campaign is apart of Stuart Weitzman’s ongoing philanthropic partnership with Vital Voices Global Partnership, an international nonprofit dedicated to investing in women leaders who drive global change. Together with Serena Williams, Stuart Weitzman has selected two women of color who have stepped up to support vulnerable communities in the midst of COVID-19. These leaders are Sage Ke’alohilani Quiamno, co-founder of Future For Us, a platform dedicated to advancing women of color at work, and Ashlee Wisdom, founder of Health In Her HUE, a platform that connects Black women to the healthcare providers, services and resources that are committed to their health and well-being.

It’s not far-fetched for Williams to invest in minority projects, her venture capitalist fund Serena Ventures seeks diverse founders to invest in. The Stuart Weitzman x Serena Williams partnership is just another way the tennis star can pour into our community.

For more information visit stuartweitzman.com.