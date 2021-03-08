Stuart Weitzman is kicking off an emerging new season with the launch of the label’s Spring 2021 campaign. Starring global ambassador and living tennis legend Serena Williams, she also included a surprise guest – her daughter, Alexis Olympia Ohanian, Jr. This is the 3-year-old’s first fashion campaign, and Williams’ first campaign alongside her daughter.

“Being on set with Olympia to shoot this campaign meant so much to me, and it is a moment together I will never forget,” says Serena in the official campaign statement about working with her daughter. The two can be seen throughout the behind-the-scenes shoot playfully dancing around and showing unconditional affection to one another in their matching outfits of white turtleneck dresses and black athleisure legging sets. “She is Mini Serena; she’s so cute and she’s so fun.”

Williams made her debut as Stuart Weitzman’s global ambassador during their 2020 Campaign in philanthropic partnership with Vital Voices Global Partnership with a medley of silhouettes including square-toe slides, the classic pump and lug-sole loafers. Fast forward nearly a year later, Williams is continuing her ambassadorship for Stuart Weitzman’s Footsteps To Follow campaign featuring their Spring 2021 collection of boots and sandals.

The campaign “reflects the multi-faceted aspects of womanhood in the modern landscape” through Williams’ effortless grace as a mother, athlete, entrepreneur and so much more as she balances her career, parenting and self-care as a Black woman in this era. “Waking up every day to see her so happy to see me is a feeling I never thought I would experience,” Serena said in a statement. “While I try to teach her how to be a positive influence, she in fact teaches me how to be a stronger person every day. It’s the best part about being a mom.”

From the cheetah suede LYLA 75 sandal to the modern-designed NORAH bootie, Williams and her mini-me adorably strut their stuff all over the campaign. The edit includes 20 shoes including nappa leather sandals, suede peep-toe heels and shimmer suede lace ups which all range in narrow, medium and wide widths.

Prices range from $250 to $475, shop the Footsteps to Follow campaign edit exclusively available at stuartweitzman.com.