Serena Williams And Daughter Star In First Campaign Together

Stuart Weitzman is kicking off an emerging new season with the launch of the label’s Spring 2021 campaign. Starring global ambassador and living tennis legend Serena Williams, she also included a surprise guest – her daughter, Alexis Olympia Ohanian, Jr. This is the 3-year-old’s first fashion campaign, and Williams’ first campaign alongside her daughter. 

“Being on set with Olympia to shoot this campaign meant so much to me, and it is a moment together I will never forget,” says Serena in the official campaign statement about working with her daughter. The two can be seen throughout the behind-the-scenes shoot playfully dancing around and showing unconditional affection to one another in their matching outfits of white turtleneck dresses and black athleisure legging sets. “She is Mini Serena; she’s so cute and she’s so fun.”

Williams made her debut as Stuart Weitzman’s global ambassador during their 2020 Campaign in philanthropic partnership with Vital Voices Global Partnership with a medley of silhouettes including square-toe slides, the classic pump and lug-sole loafers. Fast forward nearly a year later, Williams is continuing her ambassadorship for Stuart Weitzman’s Footsteps To Follow campaign featuring their Spring 2021 collection of boots and sandals. 

The campaign “reflects the multi-faceted aspects of womanhood in the modern landscape” through Williams’ effortless grace as a mother, athlete, entrepreneur and so much more as she balances her career, parenting and self-care as a Black woman in this era. “Waking up every day to see her so happy to see me is a feeling I never thought I would experience,” Serena said in a statement. “While I try to teach her how to be a positive influence, she in fact teaches me how to be a stronger person every day. It’s the best part about being a mom.”

From the cheetah suede LYLA 75 sandal to the modern-designed NORAH bootie, Williams and her mini-me adorably strut their stuff all over the campaign. The edit includes 20 shoes including nappa leather sandals, suede peep-toe heels and shimmer suede lace ups which all range in narrow, medium and wide widths.

Prices range from $250 to $475, shop the Footsteps to Follow campaign edit exclusively available at stuartweitzman.com.

