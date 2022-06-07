Courtesy of Brand

We all know how iconic the ‘90s were, from the fashion to the music —like the iconic record by Brandy & Monica, “The Boy Is Mine”, which was released in 1998. For self-portrait’s debut bag collection, Han Chong, the founder, and creative director paid homage to the ‘90s with the campaign as the era continues to influence and inspire the brand. “When thinking about how to launch the Bow Bag, I was feeling quite nostalgic and reflective of the past and kept being drawn to the nineties, an era when fashion was sweet yet tough, and heavily influenced by music,” Chong said in the press release. “Given the ambition, it could have been impossibly challenging, but I was so honored when everyone jumped on board to make it a reality.”

Chong tapped Renell Medrano to direct and capture the new campaign with Naomi Campbell cast as the star talent. “There was only one person I knew who would be able to fill the role of our lead for this video,” said Chong. “Naomi not only defines the era we are paying tribute to through this project, but she represents everything the self-portrait woman stands for – she’s strong, independent, provocative, and always authentically herself.”

The nostalgic campaign promotes self-portrait’s debut bag collection which includes two styles – the Bow Mini and the Bow Micro. Mini shoulder bags were one of the biggest trends that surfaced in the ‘90s and early 2000s and we’ve seen them make their way back around today, so this campaign pays homage to the era in more ways than one. Each style is offered in more than five colors and embellished with either a crystal encrusted bow or a gold bow.

Shop and discover the full collection on self-portrait.com and watch the video campaign ahead.