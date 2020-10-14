In the early 2000’s when Sean John reigned supreme in all thing street style, the hip-hop clothing brand coined the term, “Vote or Die.”

Now, 16-years later after the label rolled out the initial campaign, Sean Jean is bringing their popular piece back during what some may agree to as the most important presidential season yet. The iconic tee is included in a brand new capsule collection with merchandise that encourage buyers to get to the polls. Additionally with its latest campaign, Sean John released videos and visuals that are designed to evoke emotion and inspire individuals to take action and register to vote.

This election season, the legacy fashion house is taking an intentional approach by partnering with RO-NY, a full-service marketing agency and Ouigi Theodore from Brooklyn Circus to develop this impactful awareness digital campaign. This action-driven project highlights the stories and profiles of everyday men and women that are directly impacted and feel heartily about the unfair current events and injustices that continue to occur in America.

Priced between $20-$35, shop the latest collection at seanjohn.com.