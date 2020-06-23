In the wake of everything happening fashion is trying its best to carry on as usual. The last few months have been abnormal for most but the latest outcry to end police brutality has affected the way in which brands tackle any and every announcement.

For the latest eco-friendly collaboration, Italian label M Missoni and contemporary brand Save The Duck teamed up to for a small capsule collection. The pair curated a collection of genderless designs for this Fall; a padded down jacket and a Missoni print anorak. “I’m thrilled to have partnered with Save The Duck for this collection. Both M Missoni and Save the Duck are committed to sustainability initiatives,” exclaimed Margherita Missoni, Creative Director at M Missoni.

Save The Duck primarily selling luxury coats and jackets also circle its mission behind protecting the environment. The brand provides a strong commitment to offering consumers a product respectful of animals, the environment and people. And while the M Missoni creative director admitted the brand is not 100% sustainable, their strides to create an environmentally friendly production process is well noted. “Even if I’m still not confident in saying that M Missoni is a sustainable label, we are consistently making strides and this drop is a little step towards big, and necessary, changes,” says Missoni.

The collection fuses together both brands DNA. M Missoni’s expertise on color blocking and Save The Duck’s sleek outerwear eye creates the perfect layering for Fall. The capsule collection is priced between $470- $680. For more information visit missoni.com