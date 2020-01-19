Tonight, awards season is still making its rounds with the 26th annual Screen Actors Guild Awards in Los Angeles, California. This year, many black actors were snubbed but, that doesn’t stop our favorites from shutting down the red carpet and supporting those who did get nominated like Jamie Foxx and Jharrel Jerome.

Some of our favorite A-listers have made their way to the ceremony show like Lupita Nyong’o, Logan Browning, and Nathalie Emmanuel, who have each have dazzled on the carpet ensuring their paparazzi and interview time.

As we report live, check out the best looks from the 2020 SAG Awards.

01 Crystal Fox LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - JANUARY 19: Crystal Fox attends the 26th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards at The Shrine Auditorium on January 19, 2020 in Los Angeles, California. 721430 (Photo by Gregg DeGuire/Getty Images for Turner) 02 Amanda Brugel LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - JANUARY 19: Amanda Brugel attends the 26th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards at The Shrine Auditorium on January 19, 2020 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images) 03 Ashleigh LaThrop LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - JANUARY 19: Ashleigh LaThrop attends the 26th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards at The Shrine Auditorium on January 19, 2020 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images) 04 Darrell Britt-Gibson LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - JANUARY 19: Darrell Britt-Gibson attends the 26th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards at The Shrine Auditorium on January 19, 2020 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Steve Granitz/WireImage) 05 Zuri Hall LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - JANUARY 19: Zuri Hall attends the 26th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards at The Shrine Auditorium on January 19, 2020 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Amy Sussman/WireImage) 06 Lola Ogunnaike LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - JANUARY 19: US-Nigerian journalist Lola Ogunnaike attends the 26th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards at The Shrine Auditorium on January 19, 2020 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Amy Sussman/WireImage) 07 Sibley Scoles LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - JANUARY 19: Sibley Scoles attends the 26th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards at The Shrine Auditorium on January 19, 2020 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images) 08 Logan Browning LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - JANUARY 19: Logan Browning attends the 26th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards at The Shrine Auditorium on January 19, 2020 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images) 09 Nathalie Emmanuel LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - JANUARY 19: English actress Nathalie Emmanuel attends the 26th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards at The Shrine Auditorium on January 19, 2020 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Amy Sussman/WireImage) 10 O. T. Fagbenle LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - JANUARY 19: O. T. Fagbenle attends the 26th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards at The Shrine Auditorium on January 19, 2020 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Amy Sussman/WireImage) 11 Jason Winston George LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - JANUARY 19: Jason Winston George attends the 26th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards at The Shrine Auditorium on January 19, 2020 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by John Shearer/Getty Images for PEOPLE) 12 Priah Ferguson LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - JANUARY 19: Priah Ferguson attends the 26th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards at The Shrine Auditorium on January 19, 2020 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images) 13 Caleb McLaughlin LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - JANUARY 19: Caleb McLaughlin attends the 26th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards at The Shrine Auditorium on January 19, 2020 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Steve Granitz/WireImage) 14 Lupita Nyong'o LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - JANUARY 19: Lupita Nyong'o attends the 26th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards at The Shrine Auditorium on January 19, 2020 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images) 15 Storm Reid LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - JANUARY 19: Storm Reid attends the 26th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards at The Shrine Auditorium on January 19, 2020 in Los Angeles, California. 721407 (Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for Turner) 16 Cynthia Erivo LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - JANUARY 19: Cynthia Erivo attends the 26th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards at The Shrine Auditorium on January 19, 2020 in Los Angeles, California. 721407 (Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for Turner) 17 Logan Browning and Lynda Browning LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - JANUARY 19 : (L-R) Logan Browning and Lynda Browning attend the 26th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards at The Shrine Auditorium on January 19, 2020 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Amy Sussman/WireImage) 18 Samira Wiley LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - JANUARY 19: Samira Wiley attends the 26th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards at The Shrine Auditorium on January 19, 2020 in Los Angeles, California. 721430 (Photo by Gregg DeGuire/Getty Images for Turner) 19 Sterling K. Brown LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - JANUARY 19: Sterling K. Brown attends the 26th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards at The Shrine Auditorium on January 19, 2020 in Los Angeles, California. 721430 (Photo by Gregg DeGuire/Getty Images for Turner) 20 Daveed Diggs LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - JANUARY 19: Daveed Diggs attends the 26th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards at The Shrine Auditorium on January 19, 2020 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Amy Sussman/WireImage) 21 Zoë Kravitz LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - JANUARY 19: Zoë Kravitz attends the 26th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards at The Shrine Auditorium on January 19, 2020 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

