Robbie Junior Kwapong, is a Ghanaian designer from Eygelshoven, a quiet town in the South of the Netherlands. As the founder of Famille Notoire, a men’s fashion brand that blurs the lines between film, faith, and football, Robbie draws deeply from his cultural duality. From the textures of West African storytelling to the cinematic elegance of European distinctive filmmakers, Notoire reflects a world of nuanced tensions and vivid aspirations. His work doesn’t just dress men, it narrates the rhythm of ambition, belief, and belonging.

At the core of Notoire’s identity is Robbie’s fascination with cinema and sport. His admiration for grace under pressure, a theme he first identified in his upbringing. He mentioned in an interview with Arsenal that his parents were “very big on Black men being portrayed in the right way.” His second time feeling a deep connection to the philosophy that drives his brand was recognized in Thierry Henry during a formative trip to London with his uncle. Both his parents and his favorite football player, informs everything from the cut of a jacket to the way a film short is framed. Notoire’s design philosophy leans heavily on the poetic visuals of European cinema and the raw community energy of street football. This has translated into a brand that feels at once intellectual and instinctual, stylistically ahead, but grounded in everyday culture.

But fashion alone isn’t enough for Robbie Jr. Through Notoire Football Sessions and stylized film shorts, he weaves a narrative world that supporters can step into. These touch points allow his audience to experience Notoire not just on a hanger, but in motion, in spirit. Whether you see him styling his latest lookbook or directing a moody film vignette, Robbie Jr. is making one thing clear: Famille Notoire is not just a brand. It’s a philosophy, stitched with urgency, elegance, and faith.

His latest piece, the 25th Hour Bag, is set to launch on July 25th, and it captures his ethos in a new way. Inspired by the modern pressure of time scarcity, he shared with The People Gallery that “there are so many things to do and not enough time to do them.” The feeling that there’s always more to do than hours in the day, the bag is both functional and symbolic. Structured yet fluid, it’s built for the multitasking man in motion. Robby imagines it not as just a fashion item but as a tool for ambition, something that adapts to the 25th hour we all wish we had. The waitlist is now open here at famillenotoire.com.