ANGELA WEISS/AFP via Getty Images

Fans of pop culture love a celebrity pregnancy announcement, and we love it even more when said celeb uses the moment to give us a lesson in modern day maternity style. Singer Rihanna announced hers and rapper A$AP Rocky’s expecting of their first child on January 31, and she did it in the most Rihanna way possible – with a street style photo shoot.

Making a case for flaunting the baby bump, the entrepreneur donned a pink vintage 1996 Chanel puffer coat, long, baggy jeans, and a vintage Lacroix necklace to highlight a glowing belly. The baggy, streetwear element of dress is nothing new for the Fenty Beauty and Savage X Fenty founder (it’s actually her signature at this point), so it feels inherent that Rihanna would go for a casual, yet elevated ensemble for the big reveal. While the confirmation of the couple’s long-speculated pregnancy is enough to break the internet alone, it seems the star’s outfit has garnered a spotlight of its own. According to Love The Sales, the photography by Miles Diggs which accompanied the announcement sparked a 200 percent increase in searches for “pink padded coats” in just an hour, and while you can snag Rihanna’s pricey Chanel coat on 1st Dibs for a steep $10,ooo, there are a wealth of dupes of the market that are no doubt friendlier to your wallet.

While the search is still out for the expecting mom’s exact denim of choice, rest assured you can get the look without the specifics. Start with a long, bright-hued puffer coat fastened at just the top, then pair the outerwear with the baggiest jeans you can find. Shop the best pieces to get the job done ahead.