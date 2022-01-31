Rihanna’s Pregnancy Announcement Outfit
Fans of pop culture love a celebrity pregnancy announcement, and we love it even more when said celeb uses the moment to give us a lesson in modern day maternity style. Singer Rihanna announced hers and rapper A$AP Rocky’s expecting of their first child on January 31, and she did it in the most Rihanna way possible – with a street style photo shoot.

Making a case for flaunting the baby bump, the entrepreneur donned a pink vintage 1996 Chanel puffer coat, long, baggy jeans, and a vintage Lacroix necklace to highlight a glowing belly. The baggy, streetwear element of dress is nothing new for the Fenty Beauty and Savage X Fenty founder (it’s actually her signature at this point), so it feels inherent that Rihanna would go for a casual, yet elevated ensemble for the big reveal. While the confirmation of the couple’s long-speculated pregnancy is enough to break the internet alone, it seems the star’s outfit has garnered a spotlight of its own. According to Love The Sales, the photography by Miles Diggs which accompanied the announcement sparked a 200 percent increase in searches for “pink padded coats” in just an hour, and while you can snag Rihanna’s pricey Chanel coat on 1st Dibs for a steep $10,ooo, there are a wealth of dupes of the market that are no doubt friendlier to your wallet.

While the search is still out for the expecting mom’s exact denim of choice, rest assured you can get the look without the specifics. Start with a long, bright-hued puffer coat fastened at just the top, then pair the outerwear with the baggiest jeans you can find. Shop the best pieces to get the job done ahead.

01
Chanel Pink Silk Puffer Coat With Gripoix Buttons
Not many of us are in the market for a puffer coat with the cost equal to the down payment of a new house attached to it, but just in case you are, you can shop the exact style Rihanna herself wears.
available at 1st Dibs $10,672 Shop Now
02
SooLinen Loose Fitting Parka Jacket
This maxi jacket is your best shot at twinning with Rih – The silhouettes almost match to a T.
available at SooLinen $243, originally $304 Shop Now
03
Lands’ End Ultra Lightweight Maxi Long Down Coat
With a double zipper, you can easily emmulate that half-fastened, half-undone look.
available at Lands’ End $180-$190, originally $210-$240 Shop Now
04
River Island Pink Oversized Puffer Coat
Make it your own with a shorter jacket length.
available at River Island $167 Shop Now
05
Abercrombie & Fitch 90s Ultra High Rise Straight Jeans
We totally get it if you’re more of a straight jean kind of girl rather than one to embrace an ultra baggy silhouette, and we’ve got you covered with these.
available at Abercrombie & Fitch $99 Shop Now
06
Good American Good ’90s Loose
Grab these to DIY your rips to your liking.
available at Good American $155 Shop Now
07
ASOS Bershka 90’s Baggy Jean
Get the look, sans rips.
available at ASOS $46 Shop Now
08
PacSun Eco Light Blue Distressed ’90s Boyfriend Jeans
We see why Rihanna loves this style.
available at PacSun $30, originally $60 Shop Now

