Over the last few days, Megan Thee Stallion has returned to social media after suffering from fatal gun shot wounds to both of her feet. After rumors and memes started to spiral around the situation, Megan cleared a few things up during an Instagram live on Monday where she detailed her recovery process. This week, the “Savage” rapper has slowly started to post more on social media and shared a special note from Rihanna along with a spicy photo in Savage x Fenty lingerie.

Amid controversy, social media speculated that reality star Draya Michele’s partnership ended with Savage x Fenty due to the model making distasteful comments in an interview when discussing the rumors circulating Megan’s incident.

Photo: Instagram/@theestallion

Buyers speculated that because Rihanna’s label removed all photos of the model on its social media along with an unfollow, the partnership was over. While neither party has confirmed this to be true, Megan did receive a letter from Rihanna in which she posted on social media yesterday afternoon. “You know you’ve got a whole crew over here sending good vibes your way,” the note read.

Photo: Instagram/@theestallion

The partnership between Megan and Fenty x Savage is not a new one, the rapper joined as an ambassador for the brand late last year and announced a SavagexTheeStallion collaboration at the beginning of May. Check out our favorite Fenty X Savage and Megan Thee Stallion moments below.