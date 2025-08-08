No Notes: Rihanna Experiments With Maternity Style (Again)

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready…

Rihanna is back with another outfit that breathes life into maternity style. For her latest bump outfit, the singer-songwriter and entrepreneur stepped out in a pinstripe blazer. While this wasn’t the only part of her outfit, this was the piece that brought the entire ensemble together. When’s the last time you saw a mom-to-be in a slick blazer? Personally, never. And that’s what makes Rihanna’s choices over the years innovative and, dare I say, inventive.

Pairing a blazer with a white cami gives off a bit of 2000s energy, but it works here. Alongside these two pieces, Rih also wore a pair of dark grey cargo pants. What these pants add to the look is a bit of edginess. Cargos are a go-to of mine when I am going for comfort and a bit of a tomboy appeal. (They also give off a bit of an effortless vibe when worn with a blazer.) The white leather sneakers are also a stellar footwear option.

MEGA/GC Images

When it comes to maternity style, this latest look is the newest portrayal of how Rih never hides beneath clothing. Rather, she boldly ushers each of her children into the world through appealing outfits. Not only is this inspiring, it also provides hope for mothers who aren’t seeking to tone themselves down while pregnant.

You can also look to a look Rihanna wore not too long ago for summer outfit inspiration. In late July, the artist donned a navy blue suit by ERL with a sheer bra by Savage X Fenty. A single polka dot scarf was draped around her neck. Earlier in July, she showed up to dinner in an all-white structural look by Alaïa, which was paired with matching pointed-toe heels by Amina Muaddi. (Both moments further showcase Rihanna’s dedication to sartorial experimentation at all times.)

In a previous Entertainment Tonight interview, Rihanna shared the following: “Fashion is one of my favorite things, so, you know, we’re defying what it even means to be pregnant and maternal. It can get uncomfortable at times and so you can dress the part and pretend.” I couldn’t agree more.