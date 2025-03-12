Rihanna Debuts New Fenty X PUMA Avanti LS At Barbados Launch Party

PUMA, Fenty

To a kick-off party celebrating Rihanna’s Fenty X PUMA launch in the Barbados, the entrepreneur and artist wore a new Avanti LS silhouette.

The street style savant also gave us a case study in going-out attire. Her look consisted of a tulle pullover dress in the trending hue seafoam green. Since many of Rihanna’s outfits are usually sporty in some way, it came as no surprise that she also wore multiple baseball jerseys. On her feet she donned a forthcoming Avanti LS silhouette in a yellow colorway. The design features orange detailing throughout–making it perfect for summer travels.

PUMA, Fenty

Alongside the yellow and orange Avanti LS colorway, another silhouette is on the horizon which will arrive in orange and magenta. The brand new line up also features a Cat Cleat Jelly, ideal for beachy days, this shoe arrives in two variations, an orange variation and a yellow variation. There is also a Pocket Bag, a mini bag which is designed with crochet and stitching detailing.

PUMA, Fenty

“Crafted in playful orange and neon yellow colors inspired by the island of Barbados, these pieces fuse sport design with Rihanna’s unique aesthetic for a drop that combines form and fashion,” the brand shared in a statement.

PUMA, Fenty

The new Fenty X PUMA collection releases on March 13 at 10 am worldwide at PUMA.com, PUMA flagship stores and select global retailers.