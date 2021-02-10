The Internet Reacts To Rihanna’s Fenty Fashion House Pausing

Rihanna’s luxury fashion house “Fenty” has been put on pause. Today LVMH, home to labels like Dior and Louis Vuitton announced that the brand was being suspended indefinitely. Less that two years ago Rihanna’s started her luxury fashion house with the French company launching consistent collections and making her mark as a designer in the industry.

According to CNN Style, “pending better conditions,” the label will reevaluate how to move forward in correlation to announcing news that the company will be supporting other Fenty empire brands such as Fenty Beauty, Fenty Skin, and Savage X Fenty.

In 2019, The pop star became the first Black woman to head a luxury brand for LVMH but like most, was hit shortly after with the effects of COVID-19. While there was no direct statement tying the pause to the pandemic, the fashion industry is still continuing to face many monetary challenges due to the virus.

From fashion weeks going completely digital to brands outside of Fenty announcing closure, this news for some comes as no surprise. One user on twitter wrote, “It’s too bad the LVMH Fenty project didn’t work out, honestly the positioning, product and support was never there,” while another added, “At least LVMH is taking responsibility for Fenty’s poor performance.”

With bigger investments in Rihanna’s other beauty and fashion lines, this news only confirms that the she is still continuing her entrepreneur glow. CNN Style reports that the she recently received a $115 million fundraising round for Savage X Fenty.

Check out what the internet is saying about the pending Fenty close.

It’s too bad the LVMH Fenty project didn’t work out. Honestly the positioning, product, and support was never there. Imo it felt rushed and not considered, it felt like they were relying solely on Rihanna’s incredible ability to activate her fans and that’s it… — Joseph Keefer (@josephkeefer) February 10, 2021

I was expecting more “attention” to a daily lifestyle. When I thought of “Fenty” I would see a one-time piece, something to wear only in one occasion. And I think that message wasn’t much aligned with Rihanna herself. — the curly flower (@thecurlyflower1) February 10, 2021

At least LVMH is taking the blame for Fenty’s poor performance. They admit they just didn’t launch it the way they should. Reading between the lines they leaned too much against Rihanna’s fame, whilst we didn’t see a show or much celebrity endorsement beyond Rihanna herself. — Iolo Lewis Edwards (@iolsi) February 10, 2021

They were up against 40 — 100+ year old legacy houses/brands who have 40 —100+ years of brand awareness, customer loyalty, market share, retailer relationships — You need media fuel to get the brand awareness + market saturation + to climb in rank — Shelby Ivey Christie (@bronze_bombSHEL) February 10, 2021