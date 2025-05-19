Getty Images

Rihanna and A$AP Rocky aren’t playing fair at the moment. The dynamic couple hit the red carpet at the Cannes Film Festival in designer ‘fits.

Both ensembles point to the design codes both artists and entrepreneurs stick to: shock and awe regularly. This time around they utilized Spike Lee’s film premiere of “Highest 2 Lowest” starring the rapper and entrepreneur as a moment to leave us yearning for more. “Highest 2 Lowest” is one of the buzziest releases at the festival–notably Denzel Washington also stars in the film.

Mustafa Yalcin/Anadolu via Getty Images

The Fenty Beauty founder arrived at the premiere in a turquoise silk georgette gown designed by Pieter Mulier for Alaïa. The material utilized for her gown was textured. This allowed the ensemble to float–flowing pieces are ideal, especially for style stars looking to make a mark at the Cannes Film Festival. Notably, the cut-out section on the dress were an interesting element that present the the global artist and entrepreneur as a risk taker (her beautiful pregnant bump was on full display too.) Rihanna also donned a pair of matching teal sandals and stunning diamond jewelry. Her hair which was in a stylish updo was an elegant touch.

Next up, A$AP Rocky who is also the newly appointed creative director at Ray Ban arrived wearing Saint Laurent. He’s no novice when it comes to designer ‘fits which is why his arrival in the beloved house felt fitting. Up top, his blazer was tailored to fit a bit oversized, and a sole buttoned jewel pin was a key accessory for the artist (pins are so back). Additionally, he also wore a white button-up, experimental earrings in gold, matching trousers, and a striped tie. He topped off his ‘fit with a pair of slick leather shoes.

Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images

Time and time again this couple has shown us their style prowess. Nothing is more exciting than seeing them conquer a red carpet together. Separately they are forces in fashion–but together it is apparent why they’re the ideal match for one another. We’re all smiles here as we admire seeing them hit red carpets in corresponding outfits showcasing their inclinations regarding personal style.