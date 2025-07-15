Rihanna Makes Bump Dressing Fun Again In Alaïa

Getty Images

Can Rihanna do anything wrong? Apparently not. She left no stone unturned when she stepped out for dinner in Santa Monica last night in an Alaïa look designed by the house’s creative director, Pieter Mulier. This time around the artist’s pregnancy style is taking on chic proportions. Her latest ensemble proves that. There’s something so intentional about her ability to shake things up in the fashion lexicon. Notably, the all-white outfit during summer is a giveaway that there might be a few head-turning summer looks she has in her arsenal.

Instead of stepping out for a night in a graphic tee and comfortable denim, the singer-songwriter chose to go the high-fashion route. Pulled from Alaïa’s Summer-Fall 2025 collection, the look features a white hooded knit crop top. And the top is arguably what makes the ensemble come together: she’s able to show off her bump in a manner that is tasteful. As for the skirt, which is a sequin-embroidered confection, it flows downward beautifully. A pair of white leather pumps and dark-tinted sunglasses topped off Rihanna’s striking moment.

DUTCH/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

Rihanna made “bump dressing” a thing years back when she would step out for evenings and walks throughout the globe while she was pregnant with her first son, Rza. The effect resonated hard with countless mothers and women stateside. Her latest moment is proof that she’s not letting up anytime soon.

Who remembers her New York City moment where she revealed her first pregnancy? I do, it had the internet in a tizzy! The bright pink ‘90s coat by Chanel she wore as she kissed rapper and designer A$AP Rocky, the father of her children, was more than a statement; it was a cultural reset in my eyes.

Nearly a day ago, she was spotted in a frock by YSL. The brown silk gown from the house’s latest collection was more than a statement maker; it was her embracing her latest chapter as a fashionable mother. Her sons Riot and Rza were styled in custom looks straight from Jonathan Anderson’s Dior debut, which was quite fitting.

What might come next? Rather than guessing we’ll be sitting tight so Rihanna can shock and awe us. For now, we’re basking in the world that the global artist added to when she made “bump dressing” fun.