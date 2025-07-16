Why Rickea Jackson Is A Fashion-Forward WNBA Player To Know

Getty Images

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready…

WNBA player Rickea Jackson is one of the league’s most stylish players this season. From my vantage point, her looks ring loudly. Since style is largely about having the autonomy to wear trends or your favorite pieces in a manner that evokes self-confidence, many of the players in the W have this notion on lock. Jackson of the Los Angeles Sparks delivers on this promise, too. Standing at 6’2”, the forward, who is in her second season with the Sparks, leaves a mark ahead of each game. This season, Jackson, who previously was a Tennessee Lady Volunteer has been spotted in LaQuan Smith, Luar, 3.1 Phillip Lim, and custom pieces by designer Corii Burns.

Other league players have worn Hermès, Louis Vuitton, Coach, and LaPointe, and assorted brands this season in comparison. Many of the tunnel looks in recent weeks have been building upon the polished connotations associated with high-end clothing. Earlier this season, style star and Las Vegas Aces player A’ja Wilson wore a preppy tennis skirt and a jacquard patterned shirt. For a different game, Napheesa Collier of the Minnesota Lynx donned shants with heels and a low-cut crop top. The New York Liberty’s Isabelle Harrison, who is rising in notoriety on the style front, previously wore a custom Jordan Brand and Swarovski outfit back in May.

Juxtaposed against other players in the W, Jackson’s style has an approach that I’d attribute to her previous stylist, Tosha Hartzog, and Rickea’s roots in Detroit, which has its own robust fashion community. (Though I’ve never been to Detroit, many of the Black women I meet from there love an ultra-glam and lash moment.) With the fashion industry nipping at its heels, the league’s players like Rickea are going all in. This means that this season she has walked through the tunnel in a white striped jersey dress with a flouncy jacket with eccentric fringe detailing. She worked with stylist Kyra Brummage on this moment. Ahead of another game, she arrived in a chic long-sleeved dress with an ultra-low V-cut design. (This look is also credited to Brummage.)

Seven of Jackson’s pre-game looks this season have been by designed by Corii Burns. For the season opener, Rickea arrived in a sculptural masterpiece, which was styled by Burns and a Paris-based stylist, Tiphaine. The flattering suit look featured a deep grey mini skirt and matching mini blazer. On her left arm, an oversized matching floral appliqué with gold embellishments was designed onto the blazer. To some, this would have been viewed as left field, but Jackson isn’t afraid to show up for games in fashion-forward pieces.

Interestingly enough, by the time Rickea arrived for a game wearing 3.1 Phillip Lim styled by Daquan Earle, it felt spot-on. Her experimental looks throughout the season led to this moment: a minimalistic acid wash denim set in light blue. The top was left unzipped, and the skirt, which was designed with nearly perfect pleats, gave off straight 2000s energy.

Courtesy of Rickea Jackson/Los Angeles Sparks

With the case she’s been building alongside the assorted stylists she’s been tapping recently, Jackson is well on her way to becoming a go-to face in the market. This week, it was announced that Rickea worked with WNBA stylist Brittany Hampton. The duo teamed up for a one-of-a-kind partnership with Cheez-It, a custom tunnel fit collection.

Separately, fashion is just as much about experimenting as it is about wading through your likes and dislikes in real time. Wearing varying styles and textures is one of the best ways to find what you’re seeking to channel. Since it appears Rickea is on this journey, I believe in the future she’ll continue carving out her path, especially through clothing. After all, she was the first WNBA player to become an ambassador for Sketchers. If you’re like me, you’re looking forward to what Jackson will be wearing this weekend ahead of the 2025 WNBA All-Star game.