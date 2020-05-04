The women of Real Housewives Of Atlanta love a theme. Whether they’re dressing up in animal print for a dinner or having a “ponderosa” hangout, expect for their meet-ups to have an itinerary. So, it wasn’t farfetched that our favorite housewives dressed in all white for their season 12 reunion.

Over the weekend, a sneak-peek of the reunion was released and the women followed with photos of their looks on Instagram. Due to the pandemic and effects of Covid-19, the women of RHOA shot their first-ever virtual reunion where each lady sat in the comfort of their home to discuss the drama of this season on a shared screen.

Photo: Courtesy of Bravo

Despite filming at home, this did not stop the slayage from these women. In fact, by controlling their own setting, the housewives seemed more comfortable and their glam was effortlessly gleaming through their computer screens.

“I had to do my own glam for #RHOA reunion since we’re in quarantine. I miss my glam family. Doing my own hair & makeup was a struggle,” Burruss wrote on Instagram. While some of the ladies opted to do their own glam, others credited their glam team for the glow.

Scroll through the looks from the RHOA Season 12 virtual reunion below.