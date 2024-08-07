Remembering Waraire Boswell, Beloved Menswear Designer

Getty Images

Waraire Boswell founded his namesake label in 2003 and for nearly three decades has brought a level of elegance to bespoke menswear unlike any other. He’s recently passed away and we’re gutted by the sudden loss of such a magnificent force in the fashion industry. The designer is responsible for suiting celebrities like LeBron James, Will Smith, and more.

Boswell being a tall man himself, standing at 6’ 7” began designing clothing as he found it difficult to fit into clothing for his body all while attending California State University, Northridge. While he was making clothing for himself, he was working at United Talent Agency then moved to William Morris Agency. Once he started his eponymous brand, he used the strategy of wearing his suits at events so A-listers and the right people would notice his work. Since then, he become known in the NBA and celebrity world with athletes like Kobe Bryant, Colin Kaepernick, Chris Bosh, Blake Griffin, and more wearing his beautifully constructed bespoke suits.

Richard Hartog/Los Angeles Times via Getty Images

In 2005, he was named the Mercedes Benz “Classic Designer of the Year” and in the same year showcased an accessories collection at the Pret PSP show for the release of the new PlayStation Portable. He was a designer who did it all, he even partnered with McDonald’s in 2017 to revamp the brand’s uniforms. The Los Angeles-based designer was never short of ideas as he was a resourceful individual who made his own clothing when no one else’s fit him.

The ESPY Awards in the past were filled with his suits on the red carpet, a difficult feat for any brand. Former NBA player Tyson Chandler was the player who opened the doors for Boswell’s brand to become the go-to for successful and exceptionally tall men in the industry. The brand’s logo is of a terrier dog which represents loyalty and adaptation as Boswell kept to his word when creating a perfectly fitting suit. According to The Hollywood Reporter, he preferred at least five weeks to develop a suit for anyone to meet his standards of fit and quality. “It’s not something we can microwave. It’s more about the quality that my brand represents,” he reportedly declared.

Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic

Boswell was a man with inspiration running through his fingertips, always creating suits that fit the needs of a wearer and adapting to their style seamlessly. You can see it in the lapels of a suit jacket worn by the likes of LeBron James at the 2013 ESPY Awards or the cuffs on his shirts, he took pride in his work and took the time to create something utterly remarkable.