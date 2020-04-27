Relieve Your Computer Eye Strain With These Chic Glasses

Due to Covid-19, the current work from home life balance has been a struggle for many. Considering most of us were away from our homes for the majority of the day, the transformation to now being cooped up with all of our family members comes with its pros and cons.

For work (and life), what was once those face to face encounters have now been shifted to the computer for virtual hangouts. And while that is an innovative way to make the time pass during this pandemic, it also can put a stint in your eye health. Have you ever wondered where the light headache you get-mid day is coming from? Especially when you’ve been maintaining a healthy diet and water intake this can be frustrating. However, a potential problem could be how much time you’re looking at the screen.

Currently smart devices are the only way we can get work done, and unfortunately that comes at the price of our eyes potentially being damaged. One solution to fix that problem is blue light glasses. If you’ve ever wanted the chance to wear glasses, this is your time to shine. These opticals are non prescribed and provide a lens that protects your eyes from harmful rays from an Ipad, phone, or computer screen.

During this crisis, the least you could do is take care of you eye health. Scroll through a few chic optical selects below.