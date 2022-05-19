Rejoice, Farfetch Is Having A 30% Off Sale

There’s no shortage of online retailers these days, but when thinking of those leading the pack, and my personal favorites, Farfetch always tops the list. I tend to gravitate toward places that feel well-rounded with an offering of both edgy, elevated basics and stand out statements, and Farfetch hits both points in one sweep. Right now, they’re offering 30 percent off a thoughtfully curated selection of new season items, and, if you ask me, it’s one you can’t miss.
Farfetch carries a good number of my favorite brands from Daily Paper, to Hunza G, to Versace, so there’s no walking away without having fell in love with a thing, or five. With a fashion-forward collection of womenswear, its is home to everything from leather micro mini skirts, to biker jackets to unique heels. Shop some of the best styles below.
01
Gauge81 Naha V-Neck Dress
A new draped mini dress is a rite of passage for every summer season. We’re just the messenger.
02
Hunza G Crinkled-Effect Mini Skirt
This hot pink skirt is more versatile than it looks. Keep it in your rotation to pair with everything from a button down cardigan, to a corset, to a matching bralette.
03
By Far Jen 90mm Leather Pumps
With By Far, pumps are fresher and more fashion forward than ever. This delectable tangerine hue is the pop of color your closet has been waiting for.
04
Daily Paper Marimba Cropped Blazer
This may seem like your typical blazer at first glance, but with its cropped silhoutte, sharp shoulders and a bold Daily Paper logo that adds an almost streetwear element, this isn’t your average office getup.
05
Hunza G Fitted Knitted Tank Dress
If the neon hue on this dress isn’t mood-boosting, then we’re not sure what it is. Style it with a denim jacket for casual daytime wear, or with monochromatic lace up heels and statement accessories for a night-out outfit you won’t forget.
06
ROTATE Bebe Crochet Straight-Leg Trousers
These pants are a crochet lovers dream. While ROTATE also has a matching top available, these are sure to pair just as well with any knitted or flowy chiffon top in your closet.
07
Frankie Shop Bea Pleated Trousers
Frankie Shop has tailoring down to T. Snag these babies while they’re on a mega sale, and keep them in your closet for years to come.
08
Louisa Ballou All-Over Graphic Print Dress
Louisa Ballou’s alluring prints have all but taken over the swim and resortwear scene, the designer’s latest collection doesn’t disappoint. Grab this to wear over a swimsuit on your next vacation, or throw on an opaque slip another to don this beauty while out and about.
09
Marine Serre Monogram-Flocked Mesh T-Shirt
Still not over Marine Serre’s iconic moon logo? Neither are we. Try this mesh iteration with a pair of chocolate trousers, or style it against leggings and a pair of dainty heels.
10
Marine Serre Printed Long Sleeve T-Shirt
Marine Serre knows how to deliver a sand out print, and this top is no different. Pair it back to a mini skirt and pointed knee high boots to channel your inner early aughts hottie.
11
St. Agni Marie Woven Leather Flatform Sandals
Flatforms just got a sophisticated makeover. St. Agni takes a refined approach to the shoe trend of the season – Less Y@K or ’70s, more modern day trip to St. Barbara or the Hamptons. In other words, this is the shoe to pair with your linen trousers a floppy straw hats all season long.
