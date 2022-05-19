Rejoice, Farfetch Is Having A 30% Off Sale

There’s no shortage of online retailers these days, but when thinking of those leading the pack, and my personal favorites, Farfetch always tops the list. I tend to gravitate toward places that feel well-rounded with an offering of both edgy, elevated basics and stand out statements, and Farfetch hits both points in one sweep. Right now, they’re offering 30 percent off a thoughtfully curated selection of new season items, and, if you ask me, it’s one you can’t miss.

Farfetch carries a good number of my favorite brands from Daily Paper, to Hunza G, to Versace, so there’s no walking away without having fell in love with a thing, or five. With a fashion-forward collection of womenswear, its is home to everything from leather micro mini skirts, to biker jackets to unique heels. Shop some of the best styles below.