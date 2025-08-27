Why Is Everyone Wearing Red At This Year's U.S. Open?

Getty Images

It appears that red is the color of the moment at this year’s U.S. Open over in Flushing Meadows. The games have a way of bringing out stylish New Yorkers. They also allot for a moment to hyper-focus on bubbling trends like this one. Who exactly was spotted in red so far? Coco Gauff, Naomi Osaka, Emma Raducanu, Jannik Sinner, and quite a few other players sported the hue.

Since red is a hue often associated with luck and abundance, it comes as no surprise that it’s trending at the U.S. Open. But the way that Gauff and Osaka opted to wear this color is what sticks out to me. Their looks pivot a bit into experimental territory like Venus Williams’ Luar moment earlier this week. Osaka and Gauff are considered new-age tennis legends, respectively, so it’s refreshing to see them lean into fashionable looks on the court. It’s a gentle nod and acknowledgement of players who set this precedent years ago (I’m thinking of both Venus and Serena Williams as I write this.)

Four-time Grand Slam champion Naomi Osaka made a deliberate choice for a glitzy jacket that featured an assortment of red crystals. Osaka also donned sparkling red roses in her hair. The player wore matching red headphones, a red bedazzled Labubu, and a sporty red dress by Nike. A pair of red sneakers topped off her outfit. Nothing about this moment felt truncated.

Next up, Coco Gauff also wore a special New Balance kit, which featured red pieces. Revealed in a campaign creatively directed by Joe FreshGoods, Gauff’s kit is designed with preppy inclinations: it includes a red cropped top with the New Balance logo and a white tennis skirt designed with her name at the back. Her kit also evokes a bit of Americana energy.

Gauff donned the latest Coco CG2 too in a red and burgundy colorway, this colorway was inspired by her first Grand Slam victory in 2023. The centerpiece of her look was her intricately designed custom varsity jacket. As soon as I spotted this jacket, I wished that it were available for retail; sadly, it’s not. However, if you’d like to pick up her sneakers, they’re currently available and priced at $159.99.