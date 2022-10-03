Home · Fashion

Red Carpet: BoF 500 Gala

Lori Harvey, FKA Twigs, and Precious Lee —See all the looks from the Business of Fashion's 500 Gala.
By Essence Fashion ·

This past weekend the fashion set gathered, in the midst of Paris Fashion Week, for a gala to celebrate the prestigious BOF (Business of Fashion) 500 class of 2022. In attendance were a mix of stars, fashion aesthetes like Lori Harvey, FKA Twigs, designers like Tremaine Emory and Simon Jacquemus, supers like Precious Lee, Aweng Choul, and Jourdan Dunn, and a host of fashion editors, stylists, and executives.

Kat Graham looked stunning in a muti-colored Harbinson gown, Precious opted for a Mugler bodysuit, and Alton Mason stood out in Rick owens.

PARIS, FRANCE – OCTOBER 01: Jasmine Tookes attends the #BoF500 gala during Paris Fashion Week Spring/Summer 2023 on October 01, 2022 in Paris, France. (Photo by Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images for BoF)

The BoF 500 is “the definitive professional index of the people shaping the fashion industry,” according to BoF. Every year they assemble a list of some of the biggest and most trailblazing voices in the global fashion space. This year’s honorees include design powerhouse Christopher John Rogers, image maker Campbell Addy, and founder of The 15 Percent Pledge, Aurora James. If you remember, back in 2019, this was the same gala Kerby Jean-Raymond called out for its “exploitative” intentions.

See more images from the Parisian fête ahead.

01
Lori Harvey
02
Law Roach
03
Precious Lee
04
Aweng Chuol
05
FKA Twigs
06
Kat Graham
07
Carlos Nazario
08
Donté McGuine
09
Tremaine Emory
10
Ikram Abdi
11
Gabriella Karefa-Johnson
12
Lindsay Peoples
13
Yai Anok
14
Jourdan Dunn
15
Jaden Smith
16
Leyna Bloom
17
Tamu McPherson
