R&B Starlet QUIÑ Lands UGG Summer 2020 Campaign

Over the last few weeks, we’ve been able to enjoy new releases from buzzy artist like Summer Walker, Lucky Daye, Kaytranada and Snoh Alegera. While, rightfully so, we can’t get enough of some of our favorite performers, UGG has tapped three up-and-coming creatives to star in its latest campaign – one select being R&B songstress QUIÑ. Following her impressive 2019 project release Lucid, which featured a double track with 6lack, the LA native has been named UGG’s 2020 Summer Campaign Star.

For this season, UGG introduced a new collection of summer-ready styles which seamlessly bridge to fall, reinforcing the brand’s accessibility. UGG’s standout shoe in this collection is the’ “Disco Slide”, a platform slip-on with logo-embellished elastic back straps. Much like its “Fluff Yeah” sandal, the brand is back with a comfortable shoe to kick off the new season and continue on to others.

When speaking to ESSENCE, QUIÑ matched her favorite Disco Slide color hues to standout singles on her latest project Lucid. To visually get a feel of her sound, from the songstress herself, angelic track “Fairly Love” creatively compliments the slide style “Pink Cloud” just as her single “Mushroom Chocolate” with the color “Vibrant Coral.”

Like her music, QUIÑ’s style is sparklingly vivid as she smoothly stunts, making her the next R&B star on the rise. ESSENCE got to chat with the upcoming artist about styling UGG’s in the summer time and the state of R&B. Read below.

Essence: How does it feel to be UGG’s 2020 Summer Campaign star?

QUIÑ: It’s sweet, I’m grateful.

Essence: How would you style the “Oh Yeah” slide for the perfect summer look?

QUIÑ: Grab my Laina Aauma jumpsuit, pick my color of the day and slide the whole fit on. Cool and cozy.

Essence: LUCID is such a soulfully smooth project, what was the creative process like?

QUIÑ: It was a lot of living and learning and internal dialogue. I just letting my feelings lead the way.

Essence: 6lack is perfectly featured twice on LUCID, what was it like working with him and why twice?

QUIÑ: Why not? It’s natural. I’m into making magic music with my family and the people closest to me. It comes out the sweetest that way.

Ugg’s 2020 Campaign, Disco Slide in “Vibrant Coral”

Essence: One of the biggest debates on Twitter is the thought of R&B being “dead.” How do you feel about today’s state of R&B, and it’s influence on your music?

QUIÑ: Timeless music never dies. It lives through us, it’s always been a part of us, and it’s up to us to seek and support and share the music we love. We work too hard for a whole world of music to just be dead.

The entire summer collection is now available at ugg.com, UGG® stores and select retailers nationwide.