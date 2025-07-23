Polo Ralph Lauren Honors Oak Bluffs And HBCU Legacy With New Limited-Edition Collection

NADINE IJEWERE FOR RALPH LAUREN

The sea hums differently in Oak Bluffs. Not with the violence of waves, but with the lull of porch laughter, with voices passed down from one veranda to the next. It is a place where history doesn’t just live—it dances. And now, with its latest Polo Ralph Lauren for Oak Bluffs collection, Ralph Lauren attempts to choreograph that dance into thread and texture, reaching back to a sanctuary of Black tradition and ease that many call home, even if only for a season.

From porch socials to slow bike rides, the collection honors the rituals and rhythms of Black leisure in Oak Bluffs.

Oak Bluffs, nestled on the northeastern edge of Martha’s Vineyard, has long been a refuge—a sunlit harbor where Black families, scholars, creatives, and caretakers of heritage carve out a joy that America often dares to deny them elsewhere. And that joy, that defiant leisure, is what Ralph Lauren seeks to celebrate. But this is not merely about fashion. This is about memory.

With the help of Morehouse and Spelman alumni, who sit not only as muses but as designers and narrators, the collection embodies the long-held traditions of Black excellence. Varsity jackets bear the Maroon Tiger of Morehouse and the jaguar of Spelman, not as mascots, but as heralds of intellectual fortitude. Cardigans, caps, and knits echo front-porch socials and bike rides down Sea View Avenue, where sun and saltwater kiss the hems of heirloom style.

“It’s about more than a charming coastal town,” Ralph Lauren himself said of the collection. “It’s a story of the American dream.”

But whose dream? That’s the deeper question. And to ask it is to understand that Oak Bluffs has always operated as both haven and resistance.

The partnership’s campaign, directed by Cole Brown and shot by Nadine Ijewere and Azariah Bjørvig, lifts the layers of this legacy. Through archival images and interviews with multigenerational homeowners, community historians, and HBCU alumni, the campaign’s documentary, A Portrait of the American Dream: Oak Bluffs, offers a meditation on joy, memory, and the power to reshape a nation’s view of its own fabric.

Here, fashion becomes a method of remembering.

The brand’s support of The Cottagers, Inc.—a nonprofit of Black women homeowners preserving cultural memory on the island—gives weight to this message. Along with partnerships with the UNCF and institutions like the Smithsonian’s National Museum of African American History and Culture, the collection acts as both tribute and archive.

Rather than demand attention, the collection invites reflection. And while Ralph Lauren is a company built on the romance of Americana—from cowboy frontiers to Ivy League quads—Oak Bluffs presents something more nuanced: a vision of America that has always existed, even when unseen.

Oak Bluffs is a place where Black folks do more than survive. They thrive. They host. They dress. They gather in all their Sunday and summer best—not to impress America, but to remind it that they, too, are its most enduring threads.

Oak Bluffs doesn’t need Polo Ralph Lauren to validate its cultural gravity. But in this moment, with this campaign and collection, a major American brand finally pauses to reflect—not just on where its stories have been told, but on who has always lived inside them

On July 24, the Polo Ralph Lauren for Oak Bluffs collection became available online and in select stores, including the Morehouse and Spelman campus bookstores.