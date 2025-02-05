RAISEfashion Kicks Off NYFW With Diotima’s Rachel Scott And BoF At The Standard

BFA

To kick off New York Fashion Week, RAISEfashion partnered with the Business of Fashion to host a panel discussion at the Standard East Village that celebrated the start of NYFW and honored Black History Month. The conversation centered around the power of shaping culture and driving innovation, featuring Diotima’s Rachel Scott, RAISEfashion Executive Director and Co-founder Felita Harris, The Standard’s Senior Director of Brand Marketing and Partnerships Mercy Amankwe, and BoF’s Content Strategy Associate Shenel Wickramaratne.

The discussion largely keyed in on the challenges BIPOC designers face in the fashion industry and the strategies needed to support them. Panelists spoke candidly about the importance of community and structural backing across the industry. Scott highlighted the impact of the current political climate on her business, noting that one of her sponsors withdrew due to President Trump’s newly imposed tariffs on Canada. Through it all, she emphasized the crucial role of organizations like RAISEfashion in navigating these ongoing challenges, particularly in relation to government policies.

“What I will say about RAISE, more than any other kind of organization like this, is that they are very serious about putting you in a room with people who can help you grow your business and having real conversations,” Scott shared with the audience. The designer added that when she initially met Felita Harris that she expressed a master class would be implemented for designers. What came next were impressive classes with representatives from Moda Operandi and Neiman Marcus. “I didn’t have a lawyer before RAISE,” Scott declared.



“The Standard is invested in people who can produce within their community,” Amankwe told ESSENCE. “So that’s what I’m so lucky to be here for. They [also] invested in me. I can utilize that to invest in my community, and so I think it’s been part of the DNA forever, but because they’re investing in Black women and Black women in leadership,” Amankwe added.

Throughout the conversation, each panelist stressed the importance of building community and leveraging their networks. While the current political climate remains beyond our control, one thing we still have is each other—we can continue gathering in spaces like this. Though resource and allocation challenges persist, investing in what already exists is essential. Organizations like RAISEfashion, Business of Fashion, and The Standard remain committed to inclusivity and fostering a strong, supportive community.