Rachel Scott Makes Her Proenza Schouler Runway Debut

This week, Rachel Scott is arguably one of the busiest designers on the NYFW schedule. Of course, the Jamaican-born designer will be showcasing her brainchild Diotima this weekend. The brand is adored by her dedicated clientele for its wearable cultural craft and sensual intelligence. Meanwhile, after becoming Creative Director of Proenza Schouler last year, Scott showcased the brand’s FW26 collection earlier today.

Founded by Jack McCollough and Lazaro Hernandez almost two-and-a-half decades ago, Proenza became known for ultra-cool luxury garments that appealed to a certain brand of fashion it-girls from the 2000s. Think: Mary-Kate Olsen, Chloe Sevigny, and Nicole Richie.

Unfortunately, in recent years, structural and financial woes have crippled the brand, catalyzing its fall from grace. Although on the mend since 2018, McCollough and Hernandez have been unable to recreate the magic that made Proenza one of the hottest tickets of the mid-aughts. But now? The label suddenly catapulted back to the top of every fashion insider’s list—thanks to Scott herself.

When Scott was announced as the Creative Director, the appointment felt long overdue to some. The flurry of design shakeups that have occurred over the last couple of years made it glaringly obvious that Black women don’t exist in high fashion spaces at the rates we should. When we do, we’re often overlooked, underappreciated, and gaslit. We’re reminded of this again this season. After all, out of the almost 100 brands showing at fashion week this year (including Men’s Day, digital, and by-appointment showings), only six are Black woman-led.

The numbers are a depressing symptom of the systemic barriers that have made it impossible for Black women to participate and succeed in the industry at the same rate as our peers. It goes without saying that one appointment doesn’t change that (or two—Grace Wales Bonner became the first Black woman to helm a major European house last October). But, it is a reminder of what we deserve.

Last September, Scott created Proenza’s Spring/Summer collection in collaboration with the brand’s in-house atelier as she acclimatized herself with the design language, combed through the archives, and got to know who the Proenza woman was and what she wanted. This season marks Scott’s true debut, where her vision for the brand can begin to take shape.

The secret to Scott’s magnetic designs can be found in where she draws her inspirations. At Diotima, Scott commonly references postcolonial Afro-Caribbean traditions. For her Proenza Schouler runway debut, texts such as “Speculum of the Other Woman,” by French philosopher and feminist Luce Irigaray, were primary influences. The different frameworks establish a distinct boundary between her two worlds. But, there is still a unifying thread—her deep understanding of the complexities of the modern woman.

Scott’s show notes are always meticulous. Her words paint vivid images in your head before the first model is sent down the runway. This season was no different. She laid the groundwork for the new Proenza woman and her values. “…[she] rejects perfection as constraint. She is composed, yet mysterious and cinematic. She is disciplined but capricious—human.”

One of the opening looks of the collection offered a clever dichotomy. For one, a military-style jacket, complete with a funnel neck and truncated waist, came in a double-faced knit—a tough outer shell giving way to a more tender instinct. Following close behind was a dress in off-white, sliced at the hips to reveal a pleated skirt that swished elegantly around the legs. The Proenza woman refuses to be boxed in.

Houndstooth made an appearance in the form of a dress and a single top. Both garments were contoured to the body with extra swaths of fabric draped around the shoulders. Scott surprisingly didn’t shy away from black. The colorway made the garments appear deceptively simple, but a closer look revealed the magic: a pair of high-waisted pants cut from the upper thigh and inlaid with flouncing ruffles, or a dress cut with fringe and laced with grommets.

Guaranteed best sellers are typically looks that balance wearability with a dash of novelty—a matching denim set did that well. Its light wash contrasted against the moodier color palette of the collection, and a truncated waist—echoing the military jacket mentioned earlier—added an unconventional element. Overall, Olive greens, burgundy, and black ruled the collection, with the occasional pop of bright red or off-white to break things up.

Footwear was diverse: clunky square-toe pumps, fringe-trimmed thong heels, sleek slingbacks, and two-toned booties. Small clutches and the Hex bag from the brand’s archive made appearances. But, it was a bowler bag that came in a variety of sizes and colorways that seemed most suited for the moment.

The closing looks were two dresses with handkerchief hems. One came in red and cream, and the other, black and white. Both were printed with a night orchid motif (last season, the designer favored chrysanthemums) and featured intricate draping, grommets, and fringed edges.

Scott’s appointment at Proenza Schouler is an anomaly when it should be the norm. Scott smashing through glass ceilings is a reminder that Black women can exist within these spaces—a true reminder of the power that we hold.

The powerhouse said it best in her show notes. “They are for a new New York woman, a global woman, who is aware of what the world asks of her but is unwilling to acquiesce to expectations.”