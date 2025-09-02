Proenza Schouler Names Rachel Scott Of Diotima As New Creative Director

Getty Images

It seems celebrations are in order after a week of speculation that Diotima founder Rachel Scott is headed to Proenza Schouler as new creative director. As Jack McCollough and Lazaro Hernandez head to the top post at Loewe, Scott, a CFDA two-time winner, will lead the 2002-founded womenswear and accessories label. Scott previously won the Empowered Vision Award on behalf of the Andréa W. and Kenneth C. Frazier Family Foundation last year.

At 41, Rachel Scott, who was born in Jamaica and raised in London, “comes to fashion through language,” having worked as a consultant for European and American brands. Scott has previously held formative roles at Costume National in Milan and J.Mendel, Elizabeth & James, and Rachel Comey in New York.

In a statement, Scott says, “It is with great excitement that I join Proenza Schouler, a brand at the heart of American Fashion, and one I have long admired. I hold deep respect for the beauty and world Jack and Lazaro so brilliantly crafted, and I look forward to bringing my perspective in dialogue with their legacy.”

For her work on Diotima, which Rachel Scott founded in 2021, she has won the CFDA Emerging Designer of the Year in 2023 and Womenswear Designer of the Year in 2024. She was also a finalist for the LVMH Prize, the Woolmark Prize, and a nominee for a Latin American Fashion Award.

Diotima, with collections defined by crochet crafted in Jamaica, crystal mesh bodices, and sharply tailored separates, is in dialogue with the juxtapositions between delicacy and structure, tradition and futurity. On the runway, the forms alternate between architectural precision and fluid sensuality, with Scott often layering handwoven crochet against crisp suiting or transparent knits, collapsing binaries between resort wear and luxury evening.

Scott’s work as a designer and consultant has positioned her as an expert and resource on Caribbean artisanal craft, vast technical knowledge, and the futurity of contemporary dress.