A Paris Men’s Fashion Week Diary With Quin Lewis

François-Xavier Watine

For street style star Quin Lewis, the international fashion scene and Paris Men’s Fashion Week represent far more than just appointments on his calendar. Lewis, who navigates diplomatic work in Washington, D.C., it’s become an annual pilgrimage where personal expression meets high fashion. In an email, he expresses that he usually comes to Paris Men’s Fashion Week to attend the men’s Louis Vuitton show. “I consider it an immersive experience, so I like to take in as many shows and experiences as possible.” He’s been attending the men’s iteration of PFW for nine years and counting, to be exact.

It took the fashion savant nearly 14 years to wear shorts in public. Now, he’s one of PFW’s most photographed attendees, turning his prosthetic leg into a canvas for custom-designed covers created in partnership with Canadian company Alleles, each outfit an opportunity to merge fashion with advocacy. This season’s return to Paris felt particularly meaningful. With his deep reverence for fashion’s transformative power and an increasingly bold personal style, Lewis approached the Spring/Summer 2026 menswear shows not just as a spectator but as someone who understands fashion’s ability to reshape how we see ourselves and how the world sees us.

That deeper connection to fashion extends to the community itself. “Over the years, you run into the same group of people, and it can easily begin to feel like one big fashion family reunion.” He adds that you can wear some of your best looks and he also finds it is one of the only times he can truly have a visceral response to seeing a new collection in front of him. “That’s an incredible feeling,” he added.

Lewis’s itinerary may have been packed, but his approach to fashion was anything but chaotic. From sleek tailoring to playful print-mixing, each ensemble was meticulously styled to reflect his ongoing conversation between identity, history, and elegance.

And what anchors such high-concept dressing? Footwear. “Shoes seem to take up the most space, so I like to pack shoes that pair well with several looks,” he explains, pointing to his current favorites: The Row’s black eel loafers for formal moments, white Maison Margiela sneakers for versatility, and Gucci’s ombre tan horsebit loafers that complement nearly everything.

Lewis’s love of designer items isn’t limited to his closet. It reaches into the archives of fashion history itself. He now owns three Louis Vuitton trunks from André Leon Talley’s estate, acquired at the Christie’s sale. “André Leon Talley was one of my style icons as a Black man at the pinnacle of high fashion,” he says. “So when I learned that Christie’s had acquired items from his personal estate, I was determined to bid on his Louis Vuitton trunks.”

It’s fashion’s personal and cultural significance that keeps Lewis energized, even when the schedule is relentless. “I love men’s suiting and tailored pieces, and as of late, I enjoy mixing patterns and prints to add a little flair. I think it’s an easy way to demonstrate true command of one’s personal style,” he says.

For Lewis, dressing well is more than just aesthetics; it’s a tool for self-assurance and intention. “The ability to use clothing, shoes, and accessories as a powerful tool to empower and instill confidence in oneself. It can easily equip you to take on the myriad challenges of the day,” the savant expressed.

Ahead, Quin Lewis walks us through the moments and ensembles that defined his time in Paris.

Day 1

After spending a few relaxing days in the Champagne region, I arrived in Paris and kicked off Men’s fashion week with a series of events hosted by my Louis Vuitton family. I made a brief stop at the Vendome store for a cocktail reception to say hello, but had to rush off to a small private dinner also being hosted by Louis Vuitton.



Courtesy of Quin Lewis

Any experience curated by Louis Vuitton is extraordinary and the welcome dinner was no exception. The intimate gathering of approximately 30 guests in the recently opened Hotel D’Particular, a beautiful Parisian palace decorated with Louis Vuitton trunks and other fine objects placed elegantly throughout the sitting and dining rooms. We all enjoyed a three-course meal and Dom Perignon pairing with wild sea bass and a lavish dessert tray. Thanks to my

Ruinart tour in Champagne, the Dom Pérignon pairing was an unforgettable and incredibly significant dining experience. Very chic.

Courtesy of Quin Lewis

Day 2

Tuesday is Louis Vuitton show day, perhaps the most important collection of Paris Men’s Fashion Week. I spent much of the day playing tourist, enjoying a bit of Paris before I went back to the hotel to get ready for the show. I decided on my look several weeks in advance: brown leather shorts, a Dries Van Noten pink leather shirt, paired with a Louis Vuitton tie, [a] hard-sided Cotteville “craggy monogram” briefcase from Tyler the Creator’s capsule collection, Louis Vuitton loafers and a custom Louis Vuitton prosthetic cover by Alleles.

Courtesy of Quin Lewis

Traffic and other things led to a late arrival after Beyoncé and Jay-Z had been seated, but I had a side view of the collection and models as they walked down the runway to the sound of an orchestra and gospel choir, which electrified the crowd. The runway presentations always elicit an emotional, almost poetic response for me, and I immediately identified several pieces of tailored men’s suiting I could add to my wardrobe.

Courtesy of Quin Lewis

The muted earth tones with splashes of dark green, purple, and maroon were immediate standouts. And in no time, I began to obsess over my new favorite bag, a medium-sized rolled duffel bag in monogram canvas with long shoulder straps. It’s difficult to take everything in during the show, so I quickly popped over to the Vogue app to create a short wishlist of items I wanted to see in closer detail at my showroom appointment the next day.

Following the show, I made my way to the afterparty and reconnected with more of my LV friends, where we chatted about our favorite looks from the collection, over yes, more champagne.

Day 3

The day began with a visit to Levi’s to view their upcoming collaborations and collections. The space was housed in a beautiful Beaux-Arts maison with chic minimal decor. The designs were situated over three floors, where guests were allowed to select a Levi’s item and customize it to [their] liking with graphics, rhinestones, and other embellishments. Given my penchant for bling, I outfitted mine with a few nice pearl details, which were hand-sewn on site. It is experiences like these that give you a new appreciation for classic American brands like Levi’s.

Courtesy of Quin Lewis

From Levi’s to Louis Vuitton’s showroom, where I had the opportunity to revisit Pharrell Williams’ latest collection in person. The runway show is always fun and full of energy, but the showroom visit is where you can see, touch, and feel the fabrics–and in some cases, even try on the runway prototype.

Courtesy of Quin Lewis

I quickly added a few items to my resee order: a navy blue relaxed fit tailored suit with beautifully pleated pants, a bedazzed/preppy v-neck sweater vest, and a monogram canvas duffel bag with extra-long shoulder straps (which was my favorite bag of the runway show and is already a trending item for next season).

Courtesy of Quin Lewis

Day 4

From the moment I walked into the Sacai presentation, I realized how quickly I’ve grown to love this Japanese label. The first look was an immediate favorite: a double-breasted black tuxedo-style jacket with a double satin label, gold buttons, and voluminous trousers, all typical for Sacai. The pieces are strong and make a statement in an effortless way.

Courtesy of Quin Lewis

Next up was a full-on dose of rock and roll glamour with the Amiri show. The set for the show was very reminiscent of the beautiful interior courtyard gardens in Milan, and the models literally rocked the runway (walking on a bevy of tiny rock pebbles).

Courtesy of Quin Lewis

The looks were super elegant and reminiscent of 70s era Saint Laurent (I saw references to other collections this season too–namely the silk pajamas featured in the Dolce & Gabbana show). I loved seeing Amiri continue with their refined tailored look of luxury (instead of ripped denim and tee shirts).