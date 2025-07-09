Elisa Johnson Teams Up With Quenlin Blackwell On Summer-Ready Sunglasses Edit

Elisa Johnson

What better way to kick off summer than a new eyewear drop? Elisa Johnson has teamed up with Quenlin Blackwell on a succinct sunglasses edit. The drop features handpicked favorites from the beloved brand. The eponymous brand is a go-to of mine–there’s rarely a day when I leave my apartment without my favorites, the Jane.

Five new styles are launching alongside the influencer’s edit: the Kendall in “Gloss Black,” the Millie in “Gloss Black” and “Brown Tortoise Optical,” and the Val in “Gloss Black” and “Brown Tortoise.” If you’ve been on the hunt for eyewear that’s expressive and fun, there’s no need to look any further. This edit is for the most stylish friend in your group chat. The newest selections are now available online, just in time for your upcoming summer trips.

Leaning towards the Millie? This silhouette features a quiet confidence through and through-bold, clean lines take the main stage on this pair. The power in this model rests in the softness that is also evoked. Next up, the Val comes in strong as a statement-maker. This model features glossy and architectural elements. Alongside these design cues, this pair also evokes classic aviator energy. If you’re aching for modernity, look to the Val.

Elisa Johnson

The Kendall silhouette is ideal for the fashion risk taker. Since it’s rimless and minimalistic in nature, you can look to this model as a daily go-to as well. This pair is for those of us who are always looking for nods to the ’90s.

To me, the best way to elevate an outfit is to throw on a pair of shades. So it’s kismet that Elisa Johnson has revealed a new drop for the blazing summer days we’re currently coping with. Packed with style, each silhouette is sure to add a special hit of energy to your vacations and perhaps even a walk to the bodega.

Head to elisajohnson.co to shop the brand’s new Quenlin Blackwell Edit. Pricing starts at