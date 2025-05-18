Black-Eyed Susan Day Brought The Style To Preakness 2025—Here Are The Best Looks

Credit: Kevin Stephenson Jr.

Baltimore showed up and showed out for Black-Eyed Susan Day at Pimlico Race Course, marking the kickoff to the 150th Preakness Stakes weekend.

The energy was electric, with attendees embracing the tradition of the day by donning their most stylish spring attire — think vibrant florals, statement hats, and tailored ensembles that paid homage to the occasion.

If you’ve never been to a horse race of this caliber before, just know the atmosphere blended the excitement of betting with the flair of a high-fashion event, which created a unique and unforgettable experience (so if it wasn’t already on your bucket list for next year — add it!). Among the notable attendees were Real Housewives of Potomac stars Wendy Osefo, Gizelle Bryant, Ashley Darby, and newcomers Stacey Rusch and Keiarna Stewart, each bringing their signature style to the event. Actress and advocate RaVal Davis opted for a crisp white look accented with a bold pop of yellow—bright, clean, and made for spring. Baltimore Mayor Brandon Scott kept things polished, while influencer Barnette Holston reminded everyone why he’s a local style fixture.

Scroll through to see all the standout looks from the day.

