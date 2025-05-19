Day Two Of Preakness 2025 Was A Fashion Moment—Here Are The Best Looks

Kevin Stephenson Jr.

Saturday at Pimlico was electric from start to finish.

Thousands filled the grounds for the main event, and the fashion didn’t disappoint. Tailored suits, colorful dresses, crisp sneakers, and stylish hats were all in rotation. Each section (from the private chalets, to Afropreak) had its own vibe, but everyone came ready to be seen.

As someone who has attended for many years, this year felt different. The 150th running of the Preakness carried real weight, especially in a city like Baltimore where tradition matters. More people showed up. They stayed later. You could feel that this wasn’t just another race day (and of course, it didn’t rain!).

On stage, Wyclef Jean had the crowd losing it when he played his guitar with his tongue (yes, really). T-Pain followed with a hit-filled set that turned the infield into a full-blown party. Carmelo Anthony, Governor Wes Moore and First Lady Dawn Moore, Cam Newton, Ray Lewis, and Kevin Liles were all spotted throughout the day.

But the fashion? That’s what stole the show. Scroll down to see the standout looks that defined the day.

Kevin Stephenson Jr.

Kevin Stephenson Jr.

Kevin Stephenson Jr.

Kevin Stephenson Jr.

Kevin Stephenson Jr.

Kevin Stephenson Jr.

Kevin Stephenson Jr.

Kevin Stephenson Jr.

Kevin Stephenson Jr.

Kevin Stephenson Jr.

Kevin Stephenson Jr.

Kevin Stephenson Jr.

Kevin Stephenson Jr.

Kevin Stephenson Jr.

Kevin Stephenson Jr.

Kevin Stephenson Jr.

Kevin Stephenson Jr.

Kevin Stephenson Jr.

Kevin Stephenson Jr.

Kevin Stephenson Jr.

Kevin Stephenson Jr.

Kevin Stephenson Jr.