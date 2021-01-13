Billie Holiday’s music will forever reign paramount when discussing lyrical impact. And in the 21st century, the Jazz diva’s voice is still being celebrated. This week, Hulu announced director Lee Daniel’s film The United States vs. Billie Holiday is set to premiere on the platform next month starring Andra Day. The film tells the story of the singer’s prolific life by highlighting her success, life hardships, and independent style.

From the released trailer, the wardrobe created was almost identical to Holiday’s most popular fashion moments. Paolo Niedduo was tapped to spearhead costume and the creator chose the luxury fashion brand PRADA to design nine standout looks.

Detailing the singer’s life, The United States vs. Billie Holiday will magnify the political merit Holiday’s music instilled in the Black community while also unveiling the constant attack the musician was under from the government. After the success of her “Strange Fruit” rendition, Holiday became under investigation by the Federal Bureau of Narcotics as a result of her drug addiction, leading to a devastating end to her career.

According to Vogue, the film is Hollywood’s first attempt to tell the performer’s story. “The truth is that the government took down this woman,” Daniels tells the publication. “Like most African Americans in that era, she grew up impoverished and had a complicated past. She did what she could do with her upbringing, but she was a hero.”

Today, PRADA unveiled its designs for the film, turning to its archive to reinterpret Holiday’s most iconic outfits with a mod eye. From silk satin evening gowns in a 1950’s silhouette to a column dress in double ivory silk satin with a sweetheart neckline and precious crystal embroidery, check out all of the designs below.

The United States vs. Billie Holiday is set to premier on Hulu February 26.