If there’s one thing that will never go out of style, it’s an Adidas tracksuit. The iconic athleisure has been a classic wardrobe staple for DJs, dancers, 90s enthusiasts, fashion lovers, and everyone in between. Over the last few years, we’ve seen new iterations from the brand’s collaborations with designers and tastemakers including Beyonce’s Ivy Park and now, the tracksuit is getting a luxurious face lift by the Italian fashion house, Prada.

Prada and Adidas first announced their long-term partnership in 2019, and since then, they’ve released two collections – making this release the third. However, prior to the latest collection, both brands collaborated only on accessories and footwear, but this time they’ve designed a collection of apparel, accessories, bags, and footwear.

From the three-striped footwear silhouettes designed with Prada’s detachable forefoot overlays to the three-striped ready-to-wear and accessories designed with Prada’s signature triangle emblem, this collection is a true collaboration and a celebration of two iconic brands. They also embraced the collaborative spirit by displaying their shared commitments to sustainability through design.

Each piece was constructed in Italy with a sustainable nylon fabric that Prada coins Re-Nylon. The Italian fashion house first launched the material in 2019; it was created through recycling plastic waste collected from oceans, fishing nets and textile fiber waste. Re-Nylon can be recycled indefinitely, while maintaining its initial quality. With that said, all of the pieces within the collection – including the shoes, bucket hat, crossbody bag, duffle bag, tote, and apparel – are all contributing to a more sustainable environment.

The Adidas for Prada Re-Nylon collection will be available globally starting January 13th at Prada boutiques and on prada.com and adidas.com.