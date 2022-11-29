Pharrell x Adidas’ New Samba Collection

Humanrace, a skin care company founded by Pharrell Williams, collaborated with adidas on a new Samba capsule collection. Just in time for the 2022 FIFA World Cup, Pharrell and adidas team up in a tribute to the three stripes football history of adidas Originals.

The association with football (known more as soccer stateside) was introduced in the 1950s as players switched to lightweight, screw-in cleats by Adidas. After they developed a sporting goods line with soccer balls in 1963, the history of the three stripes were used to secure the shoe’s construction. In celebration of sport and legacy, the Humanrace x Adidas collaboration features a reconstruction of the Samba; a shoe produced initially to assist players in training on the hard, freezing ground.

Premium materials, including leather and suede, reconstruct the Samba classic in a cloud white and night grey colorway for a simpler edition to the established Adidas x Pharrell bold color options available in previous collections. (For example, the Superstar Supercolor pack in 2015, a collaboration of 50 colorways to span the rainbow.) Zig-zag stitching on the three stripes references the original model of the shoe, with an update to the sport tongue through a molded leather material to produce a version for a new generation.

But the capsule collection does not end at just athletic footwear. Apparel, introduced with knit jerseys, shorts, track jackets, and pants, add a complete collection to the essential sportswear with timeless colors and puff print details. The Knit LS Jersey features a structure of the signature three knit stripes to add depth and texture to the shoulders and sleeves available in black, orange, and white with Humanrace embroidered at the chest. Woven Shorts feature puff print accent logos and a contrast drawstring cord to add a hint of color to the training necessity, while the Shell Track Jacket and Pant can be paired as a set with both in a nylon ripstop fabric and three stripes to extend the classic staple in black and yellow. Similar to the premium basics offered by Humanrace, the collaboration can be seen as an extension to Pharrell’s existing collection of crew necks, hoodies, and shorts–which, like in the Adidas capsule, all feature the Humanrace signature logo.

The partnership between Adidas and Pharrell is not as new as their latest collaboration with Humanrace. Before he founded the skin care and product company in 2020, Pharrell had been in a long-term partnership with Adidas since their first collaboration in 2014. Pharrell’s commitment to everyday health and wellness is championed, not only in the current collaboration but in the past and future collections we have and can expect to see from Pharrell Adidas.

The collection is available now on Humanrace.com in exclusive and limited quantities and globally at Adidas.com/Pharrell, in-store, and via select retailers on December 2nd.