Getty Images

Supermodel Pat Cleveland and her daughter are the stars of the “Icons” campaign for Roger Vivier. This is the first time the footwear brand and the supermodel have joined forces and to make matters better, her daughter who already has been modeling for the luxury label since 2020 brought in her mother to star alongside her to reinforce the iconic moment. This isn’t the first time we’ve seen a mother-daughter duo model for a Roger Vivier campaign as actress Laura Dern and her daughter Jaya Harper were previously captured by photographer Luke Gilford.

Creative director Gherardo Felloni themed the shoot with a ‘60s Parisian avant-garde element in mind. You can see that with the strong cat eyeliner that graces both models’ faces along with the playful jewelry that adorns both Cleveland women. The campaign was shot by photographer Marcin Kempski who captured Felloni’s vision with an unmistakable aesthetic.

The campaign also nods to the Op Art movement with floral embroideries, cutouts, and large accessories throughout the collection. Pieces in the collection include zebra and two-toned handbags and jewelry, as well as the Belle Vivier Trompette pumps, and eveningwear.

“The 1960s marked a pivotal period for Roger Vivier when his aesthetic shifted towards a more sleek, graphic, and pioneering design approach. Reimagining the timeless creations of this era has long been my aspiration, and I sensed that the moment was right to reintroduce them in fresh, contemporary renditions this season,” Felloni tells WWD.

This campaign also comes ahead of the 81st Venice Film Festival where the brand will be opening a new boutique in Venice on Calle Larga XXII Marzo near St. Mark’s Square. The new store features a similar aesthetic to its historic Parisian boutique, located on Rue de Faubourg Saint Honoré. Inside will feature an array of pink hues ranging on furniture such as the carpet, seating, and display cases for pieces throughout the brand’s offerings.

As for the palette, carpets, seatings, and wall displays showcasing shoes, bags, jewelry, and waistcoats in different pink shades. Intricate Baroque mirrors hang on the wall and the flower-shaped fixtures used to suspend them pay homage to Murano, the Venetian island known for its glassmaking heritage.