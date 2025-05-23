Tyla And Pandora Debut Playful, Nature-Inspired Summer Jewelry

Pandora

Pandora has revealed its summer collection campaign alongside a launch. Global artist Tyla sports newly designed pieces from the collection in the campaign, Tyla was previously announced as a global ambassador for the brand. Four collections are officially available: Essence, Timeless, Moments, and Me.

Create to explore contrasting surfaces, the new Essence collection introduces two new textures inspired by windswept ocean fronts. There is a twisted texture that is quite dynamic, while still being compelling enough for everyday wear. “The rippled texture features a wave-like surface, with a bold, organic shape, capturing the essence of nature’s rhythm,” according to a press release. Both textures are interpreted into rings, bracelets, and earrings. Stacking and layering were in mind when this collection was created.

Pandora

Differently, the Timeless collection comprises bold-colored stones and refined metal finishes–both bring a refreshing touch to classic tennis bracelets and earrings. Another distinct collection, the Summer Pandora Moments collection finds inspiration in the ocean’s hidden treasures. Plenty of sea-inspired designs are rampant in this line. Meaningful keepsakes, which carry memories and stories are the embodiment of the design codes.

Pandora

“Featuring inlayed man-made stones and Murano glass carved into symbolic and animal shapes, Pandora Me introduces a new design aesthetic in the mini dangle charms using artisanal jewelry techniques,” according to a press release. New design codes are featured in the collection: a 14k gold plated texture created using a diamond-pointed technique, and sterling silver maxi links, each interpreted in two new bracelets.

This collection launch showcases how one can lend themselves to embrace newness rather than following trends. The forthcoming summer ushers in a season where bold self-expression is paramount to garnering connections while leaning into the carefree nature of the season.

Pandora’s latest summer jewelry is now available in Pandora stores and online at pandora.net.

