Our Favorite Latest Fashion Releases
By Greg Emmanuel ·

Warm temperatures are here to stay for real now. Memorial Day is nearing to kick off the summer festivities and we’re almost a month away from the 2022 Essence Festival of Culture. That being said, we’re back with another roundup of our fashion favorites from the latest drops to keep you looking cool all summer. 

While we slowly transition from wearing light jackets in the spring breeze, fashion brands are rolling out their summer collections. Some recent collaborations that caught our eye include Paloma Elseser’s stylish, body-positive collection with Miaou and Marni’s latest collaboration with Uniqlo. 

The season ahead calls for clothing that feels as light as a feather, yet still makes a statement. If you want to challenge yourself and push the boundaries of usual summer silhouettes, our bi-weekly roundup is the perfect way to find unconventional pieces — we’ll be sure to include the finest swimwear and sunglasses for your summer travel. Some styling tips we can offer in advance include: try styling a bathing suit top with a skirt or trousers, keep it simple and let the accessories shine and play with colors and prints. 

Ahead, shop our fashion favorites from the latest releases.

01
Paloma Elsesser x Miaou Dress
Airy, light and stylish – this mesh style designed with a fitted bust and cinched waist is a must-have for the summer.
available at Miaou $295 Shop Now
02
Tyler McGillivary Dress
Inspired by butterfly wings and designed with a super stretchy fabric and high-slit to hug all your curves.
available at Tyler McGillivary $255 Shop Now
03
The Chainsmokers x FUTUREMOOD Sunglasses
Channel Prince vibes with this stylish design from The Chainsmokers’ latest sunglasses collaboration.
available at FUTUREMOOD $195 Sop Now
04
Axel Arigato Sandals
Reinventing the traditional flip flop with a chunky platform and minimal design.
available at Axel Arigato $140 Shop Now
05
Tyler McGillivary Tank
The perfect halter neck tank top for the summer.
available at Tyler McGillivary $135 Shop Now
06
Luar Hoodie
Luar’s basics collection include the perfect basics for our not-so-basic, stylish girls.
available at Luar $377 Shop Now
07
Krost T-Shirt
Supporting your friends is in style and this shade of purple is heavenly.
available at KROST $48 Shop Now
08
Marni x Uniqlo Wide-Fit Trousers
Signature Marni pieces at an affordable price from the brand’s latest collaboration with Uniqlo.
available at Uniqlo $49.90 Shop Now

