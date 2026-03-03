Our Favorite Fashion Moments From Milan Fashion Week

Victor VIRGILE/Gamma-Rapho via Getty Images

Now that Milan Fashion Week FW26 has come to a close, a few moments from the season are still living rent-free in our minds. Maximilian Davis is still going strong at the helm of Ferragamo after presenting his 7th collection. British-Nigerian designer Tokyo James showcased his collection “Harmony.” Meanwhile, Demna made his highly anticipated debut for Gucci, marking a major moment for the heritage house. Then, Maria Grazia Chiuri’s debut at Fendi spotlighted playful and reimagined Baguette bags, signaling a fun and fresh new start at the label.

Scroll ahead to read more about our favorite moments at Milan Fashion Week.

Maximillian Davis’ 7th Ferragamo Collection

For his seventh season with Ferragamo, Central Saint Martins alum Maximilian Davis revisits the brand’s roots, drawing inspiration from its founding year, 1920. The collection features shawl colors, ties tucked into waistbands, bubble-hemmed skirts with silk-lined bodices, double-breasted suit jackets, gowns cinched at the hem, and oversized wool coats.

MILAN, ITALY – FEBRUARY 28: A model walks the runway at the Salvatore Ferragamo Ready to Wear Fall/Winter 2026/2027 fashion show during the Milan Fashion Week on February 28, 2026 in Milan, Italy. (Photo by Victor VIRGILE/Gamma-Rapho via Getty Images)

Emerging Nigerian Designer, Tokyo James, Showcased His “Harmony” Collection

Tokyo James’ show Harmony explored the balance of opposing forces, reflecting his own identity as a British-Nigerian. Through texture and shape, he examined how contrast can coexist in harmony. A standout look featured a sheer button-up shirt paired with black leather panels and orange fringe cascading from the legs. Models also wore coats with built-in scarves, tousled tweed dresses, and layered belts.

MILAN, ITALY – FEBRUARY 28: A model walks the runway at the Tokyo James Ready to Wear Fall/Winter 2026/2027 fashion show during the Milan Fashion Week on February 28, 2026 in Milan, Italy. (Photo by Victor VIRGILE/Gamma-Rapho via Getty Images)

Demna Staged His First Runway Show For Gucci

Channeling the same unapologetic sensuality that Tom Ford cemented at Gucci in the ’90s, Demna delivered a collection pulsing with that familiar, high-gloss provocation. An extended runway sliced by a single beam of light nodded to Ford’s iconic presentations, setting the tone before a single look even emerged. Peeking thongs, razor-low tight pants, monogrammed satchels, dangerously high mules, and micro minis made one thing clear: Gucci is back.

The Return of the Fendi Baguette Marks a Playful New Chapter at Maria Grazia Chiuri’s Debut

Maria Grazia Chiuri makes her Fendi debut following Kim Jones’s departure, and one highlight has everyone talking: the playful, statement-making Baguette bags. Standouts from the runway included a multicolored sequin-adorned style, a bold cheetah-print style, a camel-leather bag with intricate woven detailing (also offered in sleek black), a vibrant multicolored fur option, and a glittery yellow-and-green piece—each one more fun than the last.