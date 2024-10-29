ONE Music Fest: The Street Style Moments That Stole The Show

ATLANTA, GEORGIA – OCTOBER 26: Latto performs onstage during 2024 ONE MusicFest at Central Park on October 26, 2024 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Aaron J. Thornton/Getty Images)

This weekend, thousands of people gathered to attend the self-proclaimed “greatest homecoming on earth.” No, it wasn’t at SpelHouse, North Carolina A&T, nor was it Hampton (sorry, Pirates); rather, it was the ONE Music Fest in Atlanta.

In its 15th year, the ONE Music Fest remains amongst the very few Black-owned festivals across the nation—and you know what happens when we link up. Pure excellence. The 2024 lineup featured big-named artists like Sexyy Red, Big Latto, Nelly, Earth, Wind and Fire, Jill Scott and GloRilla, bringing together audiences from across various generations. So, you see, the two-day event is a homecoming, of sorts.

Festival goers descended upon Atlanta’s Central Park for the music and the fellowship (quite naturally), but indeed they used the opportunity to serve looks. From colorful statement pieces, to monochrome suits; denims and plaid prints, there were no crumbs left. Not-a-one.

Many of the outfits followed a theme: Luxury streetwear. The outfits were casual and comfortable enough to be worn at an outdoor festival (where one could potentially be standing for hours). Yet, these gettups were chic and stylish with many designer pieces punctuating the looks.

While festival goers were not actually performing during the ONE Music Fest, many of these looks took center stage. Checkout some standout outfits from the A.

1- ONE Music Fest 2024 Street Style

This denim corset and plaid skirt combo is fun, but sexy and the perfect speed for an outdoor music festival. We also love the combat boots with the chunky laces—these are by Rick Owens x Dr. Marten.

2- ONE Music Fest 2024 Street Style

Color me crazy. We love this Jordan Brand flight suit, neon Nike Air Max sneakers and sports bra combo.

3- ONE Music Fest 2024 Street Style

This Honor The Gift cardigan (from Russell Westbrook) is a statement piece. The sweater looks warm, but also stylish with its brilliant fall colors.

4- ONE Music Fest 2024 Street Style

Fashion Nova does it again! This ONE Music Fest attendee looks flawless in her denim off the shoulder jumpsuit.

5- ONE Music Fest 2024 Street Style

Overalls are always a fun, yet functional look! This concertgoer wore oversized overalls from Get It Girl Boutique, black crop top and a YSL crossbody purse.

6- ONE Music Fest 2024 Street Style

This festival goer looks like a million bucks in his Amiri black and white suit with Balmain sneakers and a custom LV necklace.

7- ONE Music Fest 2024 Street Style

This oversized sweatshirt-shorts-combat boots combo is a classic festival look. Add the denim baseball cap as an effortless, but cute accessory!

8- ONE Music Fest 2024 Street Style

This white Obey suit stands out in the crowd! Paired with DG shoes and Versace shades, it looks like this ONE Music Fest attendee is ready for the runway!

9- ONE Music Fest 2024 Street Style

These ladies are labeled-down! From the Gucci top, frame jeans and Atlanta Falcons cap; to the YSL denim button-up, Balmain t-shirt, Fendi shorts, Gucci shoes, and Chanel hoops. We see you!

10- ONE Music Fest 2024 Street Style

Always bet on black. Within the realm of fashion, you can never lose wearing all black. Pair the outfit with classic Timberland boots and a chunky chain for an extra touch.

11- ONE Music Fest 2024 Street Style

These denim knee-length shorts are a show stopper. You’ll want to check out the detail on the back for an embroidered seat and fringe at the bottom. Love.