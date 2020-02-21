Offset Makes His Design Debut A Drippy Collection

Following the success of his latest album ‘Clout’. Grammy-nominated Rapper and songwriter, Offset makes his design debut during Paris Fashion Week, alongside the multi-faceted Creative Director of LAUNDERED WORKS CORPS, Chaz A. Jordan.

Founded in Paris, with a distinct vision, LAUNDERED WORKS CORP. is a design studio known for a bold mixture of luxurious materials contemporary designs and streetwear fashion. Manufactured in both Los Angeles and Florence Italy.

LAUNDERED WORKS CORP.’s Fall/Winter 2020 runway collection was inspired by Offset’s bold signature style along with Jordan’s travels to Italy and Paris. The menswear collection features an array of ready-to-wear pieces from a stunning fur coat to trucker jackets, blazers and denim styles. The collection is completed with a full offering of accessories such as hats, handbags, and footwear.

Check out LAUNDERED WORKS CORP.’s full Fall/Winter 2020 Collection