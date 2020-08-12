Slowly but surely the world is welcoming back the return of sports. During the first few months of COVID-19, there was uncertainty on if we were going to be able to catch a basketball or football game this year. But, with crowd-less games and the Olympics postponed until 2021, there’s now an adaption to the new normal.

Luckily, now that sports are back, campaigns have started to come in full swing and the apparel brand Oakley – who is most known for its sunglasses have tapped BMX rider Nigel Sylvester and WNBA star Diamond DeShields for its Love Of Sport Campaign. “I joined the Oakley family late last year, and it’s been an incredible experience,” exclaimed Sylvester. “Working with a partner who supports every aspect of my athletic and creative output with innovative gear and resources to complement my style, goals, and aspirations, allows for a powerful collaboration.”

For its 2020 campaign, Oakley remade Bob Marley’s iconic anthem One Love in hopes “to inspire hope and positivity during a time of uncertainty by celebrating sport, and how it can enlighten and uplift,” a statement reads. Accompanied with a powerful video, throughout the 3 minute project you can see athletes including DeShields and Sylvester indulging in their craft . ” Working with Oakley is a full circle moment,” exclaimed DeShields. “At my brother’s baseball tournaments, Oakley always had stands and we used to buy glasses there all the time. It really brings me back to those summer days at the ballpark,” the player concluded.

Check out the full campaign below.