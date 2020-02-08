NYFW: Victor Glemaud Fall/Winter 2020

Embracing a clean aesthetic, while maintaining elements of color and stitch detailing is the core of Victor Glemaud’s designs. For his Fall/Winter 2020 collection, the Haitian born designer returned to the “slash” pattern from his first collection, as seen incorporated throughout the clavicle, breastplate, neckline or on the back of his dresses. The color in a single look comes together with the “slash” pattern for a visually striking ensemble with an elegance reminiscent of Diahann Carroll as a Dominique Devereaux in “Dynasty.”

“Fashion is a mood. With my first show, I thought about the entire mood, from designing the clothes, the show space, the music, and the accessories. It was all about comfort, warmth and sophisticated ease,” Glemaud exclaimed.

The new collection features knitwear that includes cotton cashmere and merino-cotton-ramie blend in various stitch work, including Milano stitch. Along with knitwear, Glemaud is also bringing bold and white stripe motif on dresses, crop tops, and pants, saturated with colors like red and pale purple.

The collection is currently available at Neiman Marcus, Nordstrom, Saks Fifth Avenue, Shop Bop, Ssense, Moda Operandi, Ikram, Joan Shepp, and Glemaud.com.