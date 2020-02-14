Known for his high-impact pieces with intricate details and folds, Senegalese couturier Omar Salam’s Sukenia clothing line is a Naomi Campell favorite. This was Salam’s first NYFW presentation however, he has a popular name throughout the fashion industry and even presented at ESSENCE Fashion House in 2019.
From the precision in the models’ walks to the bold feathers and avant-garde ruffles that lead his design aesthetic, Salam’s approach to fashion lies within his preciseness and appreciation for the modern woman. Each model’s look hugged their curves in form-fitting attire with bold hues from neon green to purple, which floated down the runway in sheer perfection. While some pieces featured daring, see-through mesh panels, Sukenia’s overall aesthetic remains ladylike and glamorous.
Check out the Sukeina Fall/Winter 2020 collection below.
TOPICS: Fashion Fashion Week fashion news Fashion Week
01
NYFW: Sukeina Fall/Winter 2020
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - FEBRUARY 12: A model walks the runway for Sukeina during New York Fashion Week: The Shows at Gallery I at Spring Studios on February 12, 2020 in New York City. (Photo by Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images)
02
NYFW: Sukeina Fall/Winter 2020
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - FEBRUARY 12: A model walks the runway for Sukeina during New York Fashion Week: The Shows in Gallery I at Spring Studios on February 12, 2020 in New York City. (Photo by Roy Rochlin/Getty Images)
03
NYFW: Sukeina Fall/Winter 2020
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - FEBRUARY 12: A model walks the runway for Sukeina during New York Fashion Week: The Shows in Gallery I at Spring Studios on February 12, 2020 in New York City. (Photo by Roy Rochlin/Getty Images)
04
NYFW: Sukeina Fall/Winter 2020
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - FEBRUARY 12: (EDITORS NOTE: Image contains nudity.) A model walks the runway for Sukeina during New York Fashion Week: The Shows at Gallery I at Spring Studios on February 12, 2020 in New York City. (Photo by Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images)
05
NYFW: Sukeina Fall/Winter 2020
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - FEBRUARY 12: A model walks the runway for Sukeina during New York Fashion Week: The Shows at Gallery I at Spring Studios on February 12, 2020 in New York City. (Photo by Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images)
06
NYFW: Sukeina Fall/Winter 2020
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - FEBRUARY 12: A model walks the runway for Sukeina during New York Fashion Week: The Shows at Gallery I at Spring Studios on February 12, 2020 in New York City. (Photo by Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images)
07
NYFW: Sukeina Fall/Winter 2020
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - FEBRUARY 12: A model walks the runway for Sukeina during New York Fashion Week: The Shows at Gallery I at Spring Studios on February 12, 2020 in New York City. (Photo by Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images)
08
NYFW: Sukeina Fall/Winter 2020
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - FEBRUARY 12: A model walks the runway for Sukeina during New York Fashion Week: The Shows at Gallery I at Spring Studios on February 12, 2020 in New York City. (Photo by Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images)
09
NYFW: Sukeina Fall/Winter 2020
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - FEBRUARY 12: A model walks the runway for Sukeina during New York Fashion Week: The Shows at Gallery I at Spring Studios on February 12, 2020 in New York City. (Photo by Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images)