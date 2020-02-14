NYFW: Sukeina Fall/Winter 2020 

Known for his high-impact pieces with intricate details and folds, Senegalese couturier Omar Salam’s Sukenia clothing line is a Naomi Campell favorite. This was Salam’s first NYFW presentation however, he has a popular name throughout the fashion industry and even presented at ESSENCE Fashion House in 2019.

From the precision in the models’ walks to the bold feathers and avant-garde ruffles that lead his design aesthetic, Salam’s approach to fashion lies within his preciseness and appreciation for the modern woman. Each model’s look hugged their curves in form-fitting attire with bold hues from neon green to purple, which floated down the runway in sheer perfection. While some pieces featured daring, see-through mesh panels, Sukenia’s overall aesthetic remains ladylike and glamorous.

Check out the Sukeina Fall/Winter 2020 collection below.