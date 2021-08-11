We are officially a month away from the return of NYFW and the plethora of special events that take place during the highly anticipated period. However, this upcoming NYFW is set to be memorable as it is the first one to take place in person since the pandemic forced the industry and its designers to go fully digital.
Throughout the indoor hibernation new brands were birthed, perspectives were shifted and some of us began to prioritize comfort when getting dressed. From the political and social uproars and May’s Met Gala now having to take place in September to the antsy desire of attendees to show off all their glorious pandemic purchases, there is certainly a lot of energy surrounding this NYFW and folks will be more than ready to make a statement with their attire. Here are some trends that you can expect to see on the streets of New York City during fashion week.
01
Deconstructed Tank Tops
This has truly been the year of the tank top. It has been the star of genderless clothing, and evolved from being just an undergarment with the simple design of a u-shaped neckline accompanied with two shoulder straps. Brands like Dion Lee, Telfar, K.ngsley and Y-Project are just a few that have deconstructed the tank top down to one strap and back up to four straps making it a statement piece that brings edge and sex appeal. Since the renaissance of the garment, there is an entire new category dedicated to intricate tank tops which has birthed new designers and fashion brands. We are bound to see endless variations flood the streets next month.
Courtesy of K.ngsley
02
Modern Suits And Men In Skirts
Just like the tank top, the suit has evolved over the years, too. This past fashion week season when designers showcased their SS22 collections, we saw some new and revived variations of the suit hit the runway. Fendi debuted its take on a half-suit which is basically a very cropped suit jacket, and although this style may be new to most of us, fashion always tends to repeat itself as history does: The half-suit was first seen in the 1920s on Pippa Garner (formerly known as Philip Garner). Prada also sent its models down the runway with suit jackets and ultra-short shorts. The suit and shorts combo is a pairing we have seen before, however; it is becoming more popular as tastemakers and style aficionados like A$AP Rocky embrace it and take it to the next level with bigger jackets and shorter shorts. Prepare yourself to also see suits paired with skirts and skorts on both men and women—special thanks to Prada.
Courtesy of Fendi
03
Mules And Loafers
As mentioned before, some of us are now prioritizing comfort when we get dressed and comfy shoes are always a good decision. Fortunately, mules give us the best of both worlds allowing us to be stylish and comfortable. (We didn’t say we are sacrificing style, we’re just making comfort a priority.) Whether it be a bright green or pink Marni mule, a chic JW Anderson chained loafer, a classic Gucci loafer or a sporty Crocs clog, your feet will thank you ahead of time as they know NYFW comes with a lot of walking and an occasional sporadic run.
Courtesy of Marni
04
Christopher John Rogers
Yes, you read that right: Christopher John Rogers. How can one designer be a trend? Well let’s be honest, he is of the moment and it is not to be confused with just trending because his designs are timeless and the designer himself is just getting started. The brand’s collections have been highly anticipated by the industry and by its ever-growing community of fashion lovers, but CJR’s extravagant designs are grounded in luxury, so it is not necessarily accessible to everyone. However, due to the recent collaboration between CJR and Target, many more people were given the opportunity to get their hands on a CJR dress at an accessible price under $100—a rarity that we may or may not experience again. Since then, the streets have been filled with girls in CJR and we’re sure we will continue to see the brand’s designs in the streets during NYFW.
Courtesy of Christopher John Rogers
05
Shirts That Make A Statement
After the sociopolitical uprising of the past year forced organizations, companies and figures in the fashion industry to overtly express where they stand on various social and economic issues, brands and designers began to produce garments with graphics that made clear statements. Pyer Moss is one of the brands that has always used its platform to be radical and featured statements like “Stop Calling 911 On The Culture” and others that point to the oppression Black people face in the United States. Other designers have joined the wave to show they stand with movements like Black Lives Matter and that they are against police brutality. Along with BLM T-shirts, we can expect to see other graphics that advocate equally for women and the LGBTQIA+ community.