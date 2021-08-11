Courtesy of Christopher John Rogers

We are officially a month away from the return of NYFW and the plethora of special events that take place during the highly anticipated period. However, this upcoming NYFW is set to be memorable as it is the first one to take place in person since the pandemic forced the industry and its designers to go fully digital.

Throughout the indoor hibernation new brands were birthed, perspectives were shifted and some of us began to prioritize comfort when getting dressed. From the political and social uproars and May’s Met Gala now having to take place in September to the antsy desire of attendees to show off all their glorious pandemic purchases, there is certainly a lot of energy surrounding this NYFW and folks will be more than ready to make a statement with their attire. Here are some trends that you can expect to see on the streets of New York City during fashion week.